kekavas pagasts, Latvia

from €560

Completion date: 2016

MODERN APARTMENTS AND A GREEN, HARMONIOUS ENVIRONMENT IN THE CITY. THE NEW PROJECT IS RESTORING - A PLACE WHERE DREAMS COME UP! Full finish The apartments in the new projects are available with full finishing and kitchen facilities. Your new home is ready to meet you! For your convenience, the new project is equipped with above-ground and underground parking. New projects Jaunlazdi has a pleasant and comfortable environment for young families, where the playground becomes loud laughter of children and peaceful moments of rest for older grandparents. A bike ride on the field on lighted roads or a gambling match with friends in basketball - Jaunlazdu's new project provides you with opportunities for sports activities right at home. Each new building is planned, because the apartments have a storage room, which you can use as a bicycle shed, install a built-in closet or use other needs. The apartments in the new projects allow you to enjoy your morning coffee and sunbathing on the terrace in the fresh air to see the eyes with the pleasant natural landscape. Each new building in Jaunlazdu village is larger with an elevator, which makes it easier to move prams, bicycles and various household items. When you enter the village of Jaunlazdi, you get the feeling that you have reached a special place. The enclosing fence separates the house from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, as well as makes the environment safer.