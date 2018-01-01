  1. Realting.com
A house, an apartment, a villa Dignājas 4

Riga, Latvia
About the complex

Project 4 from the development company HouseNet – is a new, smart and energy efficient class A house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you acquire a qualitatively new level of residence in an exclusive apartment building of club type, in which you will find peace, because the house has only 15 apartments. The building is put into operation and ready for settlement. Apartments with complete interior decoration of high quality are offered for sale. The height of the ceilings of apartments is 2, 7 meters. Technical characteristics of the building, apartment and territory: 1. GasO heat supply 2. Power supply Sadales Tīkls 3. Digital television and Internet Balticom 4. Sewerage and water supply Rīgas Ūdens 5. Video surveillance HouseNet. 6. External walls - gas block (300 mm), insulated with polystyrene foam and cotton wool (150 mm), covered with reinforcing layer and decorative plaster 7. Internal bearing walls - gas block (300 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 8. Internal partitions - gas block (200 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 9. Interfloor ceiling – monolithic reinforced concrete, covered with a heat-sound insulation layer with a thickness of 50 mm, sound insulation film with a thickness of 10 mm and light concrete 50mm. 10. Roof - monolithic reinforced concrete - insulated with polystyrene foam (400 mm) and stone wool (50 mm), covered with 2 layers of ruberoid 11. Windows - plastic, 6-chamber windows Gealan, with the 3rd layer double-glazed unit 12. Entrance door to the building – aluminum door Ponzio with 3rd layer double-glazed unit equipped with IP intercom FERMAX 13. Internal doors: a) entrance door of the apartment - fire (EI-30), soundproofing (37dB), wooden door b) room doors - wooden 14. Staircase - monolithic reinforced concrete structures. 15. Floor coverings: a) in the bathrooms - floor tiles made of stone mass b) in the remaining rooms – 10 mm laminate 33 class Kronotex c 5 mm lining 16. Ventilation: a) conclusions for the installation of exhaust fans in all bathrooms b) conclusions for the installation of kitchen hoods in) in all windows are installed valves of forced ventilation (Aereco) 17. Energy supply: a) wiring under sockets + installed sockets (manufacturer AVV) b) wiring under lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB) in) wiring under external lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB)+ installed external lamps (na balconies) g) cable wiring for the installation of electric cookstoves and other kitchen appliances 18. Weak networks: a) network LAN (Internet) b) digital television b) smoke detectors 19. Heating: a) gas condensate boiler BOSCH b) all rooms are heated by radiators in) heating of each room – individually adjustable thermostat on the radiator, at the request of the buyer it is also possible to install an electronic thermostat, which is programmed and managed over the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone) and allows to significantly optimize the amount of heat consumed 20. Territory: a) landscaped area (asphalted paths, playground, area with led lighting, etc. ) b) parking lot taking into account the number of apartments in the house b) entrance gate with automatic control g) wicket d) IP intercom system FERMAX MEET is controlled via the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone), video call comes to you on the phone, you can answer and/or open the door of the entrance e) video surveillance Hikvision 21. Plumbing: a) mixers - HANSGROHE b) bath - KALDEWEI in) shells - LAUFEN PRO g) toilet - LAUFEN PRO All counters installed in the building are smart with remote reading (heating, cold and hot water, electricity). To reduce the consumption of municipal (general) electricity, a solar battery system is installed on the roof of the building, which will significantly reduce your costs. Service company – SIA “Selectum Home” Residents of the house have the opportunity to get the latest service and order the installation of a car electric charging station near their parking (the number is limited). When buying an apartment, it is possible to order the manufacture and installation of kitchen furniture and equipment, as well as compartment cabinets and other furniture. Residents of the house have the opportunity to order the installation of an individual air recovery system. In addition to the apartment, it is also possible to purchase a parking space and utility room. Nearby there is a bus stop, school, kindergarten, electric car charging station, cafes and restaurants, Wash and Drive car wash, Promo Cash and Carry shopping center
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia
Similar complexes
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Blaumaņa residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,480
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
A house, an apartment, a villa Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Completion date: 2020
The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€219,200
Completion date: 2018
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.
Ezerjugla
Riga, Latvia
from
€80,280
Completion date: 2022
Choose a house by Lake Jugla with two, three and four-room apartments from 44 to 102 m2. The Ezerjugla residential complex is scheduled to be commissioned in April 2022. The Ezerjugla complex borders the wide shore of Lake Jugla, where it is planned to install a well-maintained beach with changing cabins in the area of ​​2,500 m2. Excellent traffic, convenient infrastructure and only half an hour to the city center, but on the first floors of the buildings for the convenience of residents - small commercial areas for services and trade. Ezerjugla is an eight-storey building in a landscaped, safe area. There are two- and three-room apartments, most with spacious balconies. Your car will rest in one of the 535 surface or underground car parks after the trip. The apartments in Ezerjugla are offered with full finishing so that the residents can settle into the new home without any worries. All apartments have three double-glazed windows and 13.3 mm thick three-layer parquet with a 2.7 mm top layer - semi-matt oak Balticwood Oak Cottage. All doors are painted white, and the exterior doors are veneered. Bathrooms are equipped with Gustavsberg plumbing, Salsa Biston baths with front panel, and Austrian Eisl faucets and showers. The design of the walls and heated floors is permeated by Italian elegance with Italian-made Idea ceramica tiles in light, light tones. In the apartments, where there are two bathrooms, one of them is equipped, the other is built as a wardrobe with water and sewerage inlets. More than 600 m2 of active sports area with outdoor exercise machines, treadmills and skateboard fans awaits the lovers of a sporty lifestyle. And its own parking lot - even for the smallest ones: in several sections near the stairwells on the first floor there are trolley sheds.
