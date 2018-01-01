  1. Realting.com
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Maskavas 146

A house, an apartment, a villa Maskavas 146

Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
15
About the complex

Location The residential complex is situated on Moscow Street, opposite the tram stop on Maza Kalna Street, which is designed as a beautiful stop with a park and a playground. The Old Town can be reached in just 15 minutes on foot or 7 minutes by tram. **Nearby is the "Riga Sports Manege" with a large old, beautiful, and well-kept park. Within 300 meters of the complex, you will find: Shopping centers "Mols," "Depo," "Rimi," and other stores. Near the complex is the sports and recreation club "Riga Sports Manege." Areas for sports and recreation. Property Characteristics The residential complex consists of four buildings (two four-story and two one-story), located in a fenced and 24/7 secured area. There are a total of 150 apartments in the complex. Most of them are one-room studio-type apartments ranging from 12 to 25 m2. Two-room apartments with an average area of 33 m2. There are also two-level LOFT apartments with an area of 20 to 27 m2. The complex has its parking in a secured area. Description of the Residential Complex The buildings of the residential complex have been completely renovated and insulated. Heating of the apartments in the residential complex is carried out by a modern heating system located on the complex's territory in a separate boiler room. Buyers will receive new apartments with modern designer renovation and furniture, ready for occupancy without additional investment. The advantages include: Highly efficient sound and thermal insulation system. Large windows provide good natural light access. The territory is guarded 24/7. Well-thought-out and ergonomic layout. Completed interior finishing of apartments using high-quality and environmentally friendly materials. Well-kept and equipped courtyard. Some apartments offer a view of the apple orchard. For Whom Is the Property Suitable Compact apartments near the historic center of Riga combine functionality that appeals to different people: Young and active individuals will appreciate the location in the heart of the capital with access to all infrastructure. Families and older people will appreciate the comfort provided by nearby park areas and the architectural charm of the old part of the city. Since a large number of apartments in the complex have been rented out for a long time, we have a special offer for investors and those who want to purchase and rent out one or several apartments. There is also an option to purchase an apartment with a long-term tenant. In this case, we will continue to manage the apartment for you. The residential complex with ergonomic apartments in the center of Riga is the best offer on the market, combining excellent living conditions, affordable prices, and guaranteed transaction security.
A house, an apartment, a villa Maskavas 146
Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
