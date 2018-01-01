A house, an apartment, a villa Matīsa iela 29

Riga, Latvia

from €196,000

Completion date: 2018

49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.