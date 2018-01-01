A house, an apartment, a villa Matīsa iela 29

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia

