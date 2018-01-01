A house, an apartment, a villa Lāčplēša 36

  1. Realting.com
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
About the complex

We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
Property Parametres
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Mežlīdes Berģi
Mežlīdes Berģi
Baltezers, Latvia
“Mežlīdes” Complex is located in a green area just 200 m away from the Riga ring road that connects the capitals of the Baltic States, which guarantees perfect communication with the centre of Riga and other cities in Latvia and the Baltic States. Offices — modern offices whose planning can be “built” by any customer based on his needs and requirements. — optical fibre cable for the Internet. — while working, employees observe a wonderful pinewood through windows of the building. Warehouses A lessee has a flexible choice of different sizes of premises that can be used as: — a warehouse — a compact modern production — a showroom
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
STABU 100
STABU 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
Completion date: 2020
Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
