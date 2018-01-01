  1. Realting.com
  Tallinas iela 91

A house, an apartment, a villa Tallinas iela 91

Riga, Latvia
€350,000
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
About the complex

We are selling 1-3 room apartments in a fully renovated building in the center of Riga. Available apartments range from 24 m2 to 116 m2. Legal status - ownership of the apartment. Land - privately owned. Heating - new, local gas boiler house. Individual meters for water, electricity and heating. Each apartment has an intercom system installed. High-speed internet connection. The entire building has been additionally insulated and windows have been replaced. All communication systems - external and internal engineering networks, have been fully replaced. The apartments are offered with full finishing, quality plumbing fixtures, kitchen furniture and appliances, and built-in wardrobes. Closed territory with remotely controlled gates and perimeter video surveillance. Bicycle parking in the courtyard. It is possible to purchase a parking space in the courtyard of the building for an additional fee. Parking on the street is free of charge.
The year of construction
2023
Riga, Latvia

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Brīvības 224
Riga, Latvia
from
€225
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Lidostas Parks
Riga, Latvia
A house, an apartment, a villa Tallinas iela 91
Riga, Latvia
from
€350,000
Charlotte Residence
Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,000
Completion date: 2014
A new unique residential building – the role model of XXI century architecture that nicely fits in with surroundings – has been built in the very heart of Riga, the Quiet Centre at Vidus iela 5 next to the so-called "Muiznieku ligzda". The elegant glazed facade combined with first-storey high granite draws the attention of the most demanding buyers. It is the only modern building in this part of the Quiet Centre and one of the few new buildings in the historic district of the city. This unique aristocratic building has a historic location – in 1868 a magnificent wooden mansion belonging to Kurzeme’s Baroness Charlotte Mirbach was built here. Hence the origin of the name – Charlotte Residence. THE ATTRACTION OF INTERIOR DESIGN FOR AN EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE The modern, sophisticated interior will be a nice surprise for you. Large, smooth surfaces and minimalist shapes combined with lines and graphics typical of the turn of the 19th and 20th century create space with a special, unforgettable mood. Certain elements lightly remind of the historic value of the location and emphasize the unique architecture of Charlotte Residence. In one case those are crinkly shapes of Art Nouveau – natural motifs and floating lines form the leitmotif for furniture, lamps and wall finish elements. In another – constructive, more masculine solutions dominated by planes and fine geometric lines. If you prefer active and creative solution for your interior, you will probably like Italian-style interior design distinctive with implemented innovations and bright accents and decors. French-style design will more suit those who like to live in a calmer environment and prefer neutral colours and natural finishing and textile. There are four interior design solutions available for your apartment developed by two Latvia’s most prominent design offices. You can choose the style most suitable to your lifestyle. DAILY COMFORT The tenants of Charlotte Residence are in for superior comfort ensured daily by automation and the use of high tech devices. Smart home system ensures safety, comfort and resource economy for every apartment. It not only enables you to read all apartment maintenance and management data online but also to change energy control parameters and set daily modes remotely. After a long journey you will come back to a warm and cosy home even on the chilliest day. Fifteen apartments in the 6-storey building will be available for owners in late 2014 and each and every one of you can choose your own apartment layout and finish solutions as well as participate in the making of your dream house now. YOUR NEW HOME - CHARLOTTE RESIDENCE IS EXPECTING YOU!
KERN RESIDENCES
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to send him letters for years, not realising that they were not destined to meet again. However, regardless of the brevity of this love story, it has still left an indelible imprint on the world’s cultural heritage, which nowadays we know as one of the most beautiful poems in the history of literature, “I still recall the wondrous moment”. Kern Residences are in a location, which has been historically imbued with captivating stories, and it is quite possible that one of your most beautiful stories will begin here too. Architecture The building boasts a high quality finish and a modern interior woven throughout its four floors, and is built with the deepest reverence for the historical heritage, which embraces the building. Management Building management standards are set very high so that every resident and visitor of the building would feel good and comfortable in public premises as well as in environment just outside the building. Offices The first floor is home to light and spacious sets of offices, which will be suitable for companies wishing to base themselves in the very heart of the city. Apartments On the second and third floor, there are variously planned apartments, which are suitable for families with or without children, as well as for investors and visitors of the city. Penthouse On the fourth floor, with a view over Republikas Square are elegant penthouse apartments with private elevator and spacious outdoor terraces. Car park The basement floor of the building features a car park with plenty of parking spaces that will meet every resident’s needs.
Krasotāju iela 13
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
