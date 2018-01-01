A house, an apartment, a villa Tallinas iela 91

Riga, Latvia

from €178,000

Completion date: 2014

A new unique residential building – the role model of XXI century architecture that nicely fits in with surroundings – has been built in the very heart of Riga, the Quiet Centre at Vidus iela 5 next to the so-called "Muiznieku ligzda". The elegant glazed facade combined with first-storey high granite draws the attention of the most demanding buyers. It is the only modern building in this part of the Quiet Centre and one of the few new buildings in the historic district of the city. This unique aristocratic building has a historic location – in 1868 a magnificent wooden mansion belonging to Kurzeme’s Baroness Charlotte Mirbach was built here. Hence the origin of the name – Charlotte Residence. THE ATTRACTION OF INTERIOR DESIGN FOR AN EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE The modern, sophisticated interior will be a nice surprise for you. Large, smooth surfaces and minimalist shapes combined with lines and graphics typical of the turn of the 19th and 20th century create space with a special, unforgettable mood. Certain elements lightly remind of the historic value of the location and emphasize the unique architecture of Charlotte Residence. In one case those are crinkly shapes of Art Nouveau – natural motifs and floating lines form the leitmotif for furniture, lamps and wall finish elements. In another – constructive, more masculine solutions dominated by planes and fine geometric lines. If you prefer active and creative solution for your interior, you will probably like Italian-style interior design distinctive with implemented innovations and bright accents and decors. French-style design will more suit those who like to live in a calmer environment and prefer neutral colours and natural finishing and textile. There are four interior design solutions available for your apartment developed by two Latvia’s most prominent design offices. You can choose the style most suitable to your lifestyle. DAILY COMFORT The tenants of Charlotte Residence are in for superior comfort ensured daily by automation and the use of high tech devices. Smart home system ensures safety, comfort and resource economy for every apartment. It not only enables you to read all apartment maintenance and management data online but also to change energy control parameters and set daily modes remotely. After a long journey you will come back to a warm and cosy home even on the chilliest day. Fifteen apartments in the 6-storey building will be available for owners in late 2014 and each and every one of you can choose your own apartment layout and finish solutions as well as participate in the making of your dream house now. YOUR NEW HOME - CHARLOTTE RESIDENCE IS EXPECTING YOU!