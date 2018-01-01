  1. Realting.com
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Krasotāju iela 13

A house, an apartment, a villa Krasotāju iela 13

Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
About the complex

Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Ģipša Fabrika
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2018
The unique building object "Plaster factory" (2nd round) in the pleasant green part of Ķīpsala on the banks of river Daugava. The project with the inner garden consists of 58 high-end apartments and 4 villas beach. Here is opening up great view on the old town, the passenger port and the Presidential Palace. Private dock to your motor boats and yachts under the apartment's windows. The value of the project is a great location-Pacific coastal Center of Riga, as well as top level architecture in combination with XXI century style and comfort. Round 2 of the building will be completed in early 2013. Prices: Apartment prices starting from 4000EUR/m2 to 6000EUR/m2. Prices depends on the type of floor and the apartment number.
Abava Biznesa Parks
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
Green Park
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
Ultra energy efficient premises; „Built to Suit” - all premises are adaptable to Customer’s needs (planning, number of docks, ramps, number of lateral nodes, etc.); Excellent location – the territory of the park borders on Riga International Airport. Closeness of public transport (bus stop at a distance of only 500 m). 15 minutes to the centre of Riga; SMART LED SENSOR lights – programmable, dimmable, iPad controlled, energy efficiency is by 30% higher than that of LED lamps, by 95% more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs; Wind turbines and solar panels will reduce the management costs of the premises even more; Access and time control have been installed, enabling the management of the company to receive reports on the time each employee spends at work and to control the access of each employee to the premises; Free advertising space on the facade of the building.
