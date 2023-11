Riga, Latvia

from €75,000

Completion date: 2016

The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of the building in a prestigious and quiet residential area, a mere five-minute walk from the historical centre of Riga with its lovely city parks and public gardens. Despite its central location, the building is situated on a quiet street with no traffic. The front building, overlooking Dzirnavu Street, comprises nine flats of different area – from 35.7m2 to 101.5 m2 – with the number of bedrooms ranging from one to three. The front building also includes commercial premises with a total area of 115m2 that can be used for a bar, restaurant or an office. In addition to nine flats with an area ranging from 51m2 to 80m2, the building situated in the courtyard of the complex also comprises nine storage rooms in the basement and a covered garage with a total area of 22m2. The top floors of both buildings hold beautiful attic flats and boyh buildings have elevator. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments have two toilet facilities with bath and shower. The apartments are for sale with full Interior finish, without the furniture. Some apartments are stored fireplace. There are five parking places available in the courtyard.