A house, an apartment, a villa Abava Biznesa Parks

Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
7
About the complex

Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
Riga, Latvia

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
VGP Park Kekava
kekavas novads, Latvia
from
€9,200
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€200,000
Maskavas 146
Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,000

Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
River Breeze Residence
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
Zasulauka 28
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Completion date: 2020
The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
Dzirnavu street 6
Dzirnavu street 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€75,000
Completion date: 2016
The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of the building in a prestigious and quiet residential area, a mere five-minute walk from the historical centre of Riga with its lovely city parks and public gardens. Despite its central location, the building is situated on a quiet street with no traffic. The front building, overlooking Dzirnavu Street, comprises nine flats of different area – from 35.7m2 to 101.5 m2 – with the number of bedrooms ranging from one to three. The front building also includes commercial premises with a total area of 115m2 that can be used for a bar, restaurant or an office. In addition to nine flats with an area ranging from 51m2 to 80m2, the building situated in the courtyard of the complex also comprises nine storage rooms in the basement and a covered garage with a total area of 22m2. The top floors of both buildings hold beautiful attic flats and boyh buildings have elevator. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments have two toilet facilities with bath and shower. The apartments are for sale with full Interior finish, without the furniture. Some apartments are stored fireplace. There are five parking places available in the courtyard.
