About the complex

The warehouse center ĶĪpsala offers to rent cold and heated warehouses, class B offices, premises for wholesale and retail trade, as well as paved territory. Our location in the immediate vicinity of the Daugava coast also allows us to offer winter storage of yachts and boats – both in the open air and in the corresponding hangars. Already in the XVII century, when the history of Kipsala was just beginning, warehouses on the island played an important role. Mentions of them are found in the historical chronicles of the island in subsequent centuries. Continuing the tradition, today we offer on our paved area of over 3 hectares the rental of cold and heated warehouses with an area of 55 m2. The warehouses on Kipsala have an advantageous geographical location, which is equally convenient for both road and water transport, and are also within direct reach of the city center, the port, the central railway station and RIX airport.
New building location
Riga, Latvia
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Kipsala
Riga, Latvia
