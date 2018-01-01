  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Latvia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks

A house, an apartment, a villa NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks

Jelgava, Latvia
from
€9,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

NP Jelgava Business Park is one of the best reconstructed industrial parks in Latvia with kopejo platiba 23 ha and leasable space platiba more than 70 000 m2. The industrial park is located in the historical territory of the car industry company RAF (Riga automobile factory), which for many years was one of the most important industrial objects in the national economy of the country, therefore NP Jelgava Business Park is especially suitable for production with high-power power supply and offers spacious production facilities. Strategically advantageous location for business – Jelgava city-one of the industrial centers in Latvia, with highly developed infrastructure and long production traditions. Plus opportunities for attracting skilled labor and rapid growth of the company. NP Jelgava business park is available to rent razosana premises, warehouse and office space.
New building location
Jelgava, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Ezerjugla
Riga, Latvia
from
€80,280
Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Jelgava, Latvia
from
€9,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Completion date: 2014
«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors sound insulation, high quality oak front door with special sound insulation, ceiling height of three metres. «Rīdzenes Rezidence» the residence building in the area is 15.5 thousand m2 land area: 3400 m². The House on the first floor will be a different brand shops and restaurants, and the second to the sixth floor, 72 spacious apartments (70 to 250 m2 in area). House occupants, will be offered the apartment cleaning, laundry and ironing service, security service, provided fire protection systems. Each apartment set in the water and heat consumption meter, central cooling system, installation of the fireplace. Underground parking for each apartment. The building housed the younger generation clean lift. House designed to fit the historic environment and preserve historical values found in archaeological research, such as the basement shows fragments of the wall. The project «Green Fund Ltd.», financed by Hansabanka. The construction cost is 20 million dollars. The project was developed by r. d. Schmidt architects Group (ACG), the façade of the Putrām Michael, Linda Start. Construction of the vault construction «piedalij», «House»
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Lāčplēša 36
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
Realting.com
Go