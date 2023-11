Jurmala, Latvia

from €121,000

Completion date: 2014

The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and ergonomic housing design, build underground parking with each apartment will also be holding two bicycles, a wonderful roof garden and enclosed, landscaped courtyard to build a children's playground. Construction using natural and organic materials, energy-efficient technology in use. The first floor of each apartment will be constructed terrace area will be able to get home without stairs, on the second floor of each apartment will be built spacious and bright balcony and third floor apartments will each have their own rooftop garden - green and a sun terrace on the roof, where you are free to relax or grow what you liked so much - greens, vegetables, flowers or lawns. Green roof gardens will be created in the home and the environment unifying theme and will provide an opportunity for all the people sharing a home's roof terrace to hold a small, original private party, the green area in addition to the convenience of people on the roof will be installed in communal barbecue area with barbecue fireplace, a small equipped kitchenette and toilet facilities to-home residents and their guests feel most events free and comfortable. SKY GARDEN developers, thinking about the complex residents and neighbors as well as other holidaymakers planning to lease and upgrade of Jurmala municipality beach area between Expectation and Wind streets. For more information, plans and all other call or write.