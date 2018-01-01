  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Latvia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Ezerjugla

A house, an apartment, a villa Ezerjugla

Riga, Latvia
from
€80,280
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Choose a house by Lake Jugla with two, three and four-room apartments from 44 to 102 m2. The Ezerjugla residential complex is scheduled to be commissioned in April 2022. The Ezerjugla complex borders the wide shore of Lake Jugla, where it is planned to install a well-maintained beach with changing cabins in the area of ​​2,500 m2. Excellent traffic, convenient infrastructure and only half an hour to the city center, but on the first floors of the buildings for the convenience of residents - small commercial areas for services and trade. Ezerjugla is an eight-storey building in a landscaped, safe area. There are two- and three-room apartments, most with spacious balconies. Your car will rest in one of the 535 surface or underground car parks after the trip. The apartments in Ezerjugla are offered with full finishing so that the residents can settle into the new home without any worries. All apartments have three double-glazed windows and 13.3 mm thick three-layer parquet with a 2.7 mm top layer - semi-matt oak Balticwood Oak Cottage. All doors are painted white, and the exterior doors are veneered. Bathrooms are equipped with Gustavsberg plumbing, Salsa Biston baths with front panel, and Austrian Eisl faucets and showers. The design of the walls and heated floors is permeated by Italian elegance with Italian-made Idea ceramica tiles in light, light tones. In the apartments, where there are two bathrooms, one of them is equipped, the other is built as a wardrobe with water and sewerage inlets. More than 600 m2 of active sports area with outdoor exercise machines, treadmills and skateboard fans awaits the lovers of a sporty lifestyle. And its own parking lot - even for the smallest ones: in several sections near the stairwells on the first floor there are trolley sheds.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2022
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Jurmala, Latvia
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Krāsotāju 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,800
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€66,960
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Ezerjugla
Riga, Latvia
from
€80,280
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Abava Biznesa Parks
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
Elizabetes Rezidence
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2017
The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
TWENTY
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Completion date: 2020
A small part of world heritage in the Quiet Centre of Riga. Apartments in the monument of Art Nouveau architecture With due attention to every detail We have conducted a large-scale architectural study, carefully restored the preserved elements of the original décor, accurately reproduced the design of the original windows and doors and entrusted the best craftsmen to recreate the exquisite finish of the communal facilities. Additional information Atrašanās vieta, kas neprasa komentārus Klusais centrs šī vārda vispatīkamākajā nozīmē. Antonijas iela – tā ir mierīga un skaista iela klusajā centrā – visprestižākajā Rīgas vēsturiskā centra daļā. Visas vēstniecību rajona priekšrocības ir tikai pāris minūšu gājiena attālumā. TWENTY iemītnieku rīcībā ir labiekārtots zaļais pagalms. Neparasts Rīgas jūgendstila paraugs Arhitektu Nikolaju Nordu iedvesmoja stingrais britu modernisms ar izteikti vertikālu ritmu Čārlza Renī Makintoša stilā. Vienlaikus namam ir gadsimtu mijā populārā neoklasicisma raksturīgās iezīmes. Viss ērtai un drošai dzīvei Mājai ir divas kāpņu telpas, un katra no tām ir aprīkota ar domofonu un videokamerām. Kāpņu telpās ir lifti un telpas bērnu ratiņu un velosipēdu novietošanai. Kopā ar dzīvokli iemītnieki var iegādāties arī stāvvietas automašīnām. Dzīvokļu plānojumu daudzveidība Jums ir liela ģimene, un katram tajā ir svarīga personiskā telpa? Vai arī jūs esat veiksmīgs jaunais profesionālis ar dinamisku dzīvesveidu? TWENTY atradīsiet mājokli katrai gaumei – no kompakta dzīvokļa ar platību 42 m2 līdz penthausam ar trīs guļamistabām ar platību 134 m2. Jūsu interjers TWENTY – arhitektūras piemineklis, kurā varat brīvi izveidot savu neatkārtojamo pasauli. Mēs piedāvājam dzīvokļus ar balto apdari, lai jūs varētu īstenot savu individuālo redzējumu. Mēs priecāsimies sniegt pieredzējušu dizaineru pakalpojumus, kuri pārvērtīs jūsu ieceres par realitāti. Brīva telpa jūsu iztēlei TWENTY piedāvā iespēju no nulles izveidot neatkārtojamu dzīvokļa stilu pagājušā gadsimta sākuma arhitektūras piemineklī. Rīgas klusajam centram tas ir īsts notikums – iespēja iegādāties īpašumu pilnībā renovētā vēsturiskā ēkā gadās ārkārtīgi reti.
Realting.com
Go