A house, an apartment, a villa Kvartāls 5/26

Riga, Latvia
from
€57,378
20
About the complex

Rīgas centrs. Pievilcīga vēsturiskā arhitektūra. Atjaunoti namīpašumi ar privātu atpūtas zonu iekšpagalmā un vienotu infrastruktūru. Dzīvokļi ar augstiem griestiem, vairums ar pilnu apdari. Tas viss kopā veido dzīvojamo projektu Kvartāls 5/26. Projekts domāts apdomīgiem pircējiem, kuri savas dzīves vides kvalitātes jautājumos kompromisus nepieļauj. Jūlijā uzsākta projekta Kvartāls 5/26 dzīvokļu pārdošana ēkā, kas atrodas A.Čaka ielā 26. Pirmajiem pircējiem – bonusi. Papildu informācija Kvartāls 5/26 ir trīs vēsturisku nam-īpašumu komplekss, kas būvēts 20.gs. sākumā. Ēkas celtas agrīnā romantisma stilā un par vienotu kompleksu izveidotas mūsdienās. Tas ir nekustamo īpašumu attīstītāja OA Group nopelns, kas īsteno jau trešo rekonstrukcijas un jauno mājokļu celtniecības projektu. Šoreiz Latvijas galvaspilsētā, kur teritorijā starp Avotu ielu 5 un A.Čaka ielu 26 tiek radīta jauna, komfortablas dzīvojamās vides saliņa. Izmantojot jaunākās tehnoloģijas, tika atjaunota mājas fasāde un veikta ēkas kapitālā rekonstrukcija. Kādus dzīvokļus pircējiem piedāvā A.Čaka iela 26? A.Čaka 26 nams tiek piedāvāts kā kluba stila ēka: tajā ir 23 dzīvokļi. Dažādi plānojumi. Vizmazākie ir studijas no 24.5 līdz 31.9 kv.m. Ir divistabu dzīvokļi ar platību ap 50 kv.m, kurus, ja vēlas, var pārveidot par trīsistabu. Standarta trīsistabu dzīvokļi ir no 49,5 līdz 75.5 kv.m, ar divām vannas istabām un mantu glabāšanas nišām. Dzīvokļu griestu augstums atkarībā no stāva ir 3-3.3m. A.Čaka ielas 26 izsmalcinātākais piedāvājums ir divi jauni penthouse dzīvokļi. Tie ir četristabu dzīvokļi ar ērtu plānojumu, kā arī privātām, citiem nepieejamām terasēm, kas ļauj baudīt Rīgas centra panorāmu gan rītos, gan vakaros. Lielākā penthouse dzīvokļa platība ir 127 kv.m, no kuriem 111 kv.m. ir dzīvojamā platība. Jūlijā tika uzsākta dzīvokļu pārdošana šajā ēkā. Cenas ir no 1700 eiro par kvadrātmetru. Pie tam pirmie pircēji, kas veiks rezervācijas līdz rudens sākumam, būs īpaši priviliģēti, viņi saņems bonusus. BONUSI iegādājoties dzīvokli līdz rudens sākumam: – Pirmkārt, tā kā dzīvokļu skaits nav liels, tikai pirmajiem pircējiem būs lielākā izvēles iespēja gan plānojuma ziņā, gan izvēloties stāvu. Tiem, kas pirks vēlāk, būs jāizvēlas no tā, kas palicis, – sarunā iesaistās Kvartāla 5/26 tirdzniecības vadītājs Aivars Birulis, sertificēts Latvijas nekustamo īpašumu darījumu asociācijas pārstāvis (sertifikāts A-102). - Otrkārt, pirmie pircēji varēs iegūt izvēlētā dzīvokļa individuālo dizainu. Lai jau pirmajiem ēkas iedzīvotājiem nodrošinātu ērtus dzīves apstākļus, uzņēmums OA Group ir pieņēmis lēmumu A.Čaka ielas 26 ēku nodot ekspluatācijā ar pilnu dzīvokļu apdari. Ir sagatavoti daži tipveida pilnas apdares varianti. Savukārt, pircējiem, kuri apmaksās dzīvokļa iegādi līdz septembrim, attīstītājs ierīkos dzīvokli klienta izvēlētā stilā. - Treškārt, agrās rezervācijas periodā nopirktajos dzīvokļos projekta attīstītājs par savu naudu uzstādīs iebūvētās virtuves un aprīkos tās ar slavenu zīmolu sadzīves tehniku. - Ceturtais bonuss, kas pienākas pašiem pirmajem pircējiem, ir Latvijas labāko ražotāju iebūvētie skapji. Lielākajos dzīvokļos tiks labiekārtotas arī ģērbtuves. Pie tam, tikai pirmie lielo dzīvokļu pircēji A.Čaka ielā 26 varēs izmantot ierobežoto piedāvājumu - iegādāties privātās autostāvvietas mājas pagalmā iegādi, sarunu turpina Aleksandrs Lisenko. Autostāvvietu skaits ir ierobežots – tās ir tikai 10. Un vienu mēs aprīkosim elektrisko transportlīdzekļu uzlādei. A.Čaka ielas 26 iedzīvotāji varēs iegādāties noliktavas telpas citas Kvartāls 5/26 ēkas pagrabā. Kompleksa teritorija ir slēgta un svešiniekiem nepieejama, tā ir aprīkota ar elektroniskām atslēgām un drošības sistēmu, tai skaitā domofoniem. Kvartāls 5/26 iedzīvotājiem pieejama izcila infrastruktūra, tai skaitā beķereja un restorāns A.Čaka ielas 26 ēkas pirmajā stāvā. Kompleksā darbosies arī neliela sporta zāle, kurā konsultācijas sniegs profesionāls fizioterapeits.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Kvartāls 5/26
Riga, Latvia
from
€57,378
