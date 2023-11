Jurmala, Latvia

from €119,000

Completion date: 2020

Our greatest wealth is pure nature. Opportunity to breathe fresh air, relax by the Baltic Sea and to take strength on a daily basis. Probably each of us has had a dream about our property in Jurmala. Thanks to advantageous plans and flexible pricing policy, your dream of real estate property in Jurmala can become a reality. When choosing real estate in Jurmala, 3 important factors must be taken into account: location, area and price. For the Summer House project, the ratio of these factors is the best today Jurmala market. More information: Summer House is located in a quiet, but at the same time very central place - 48 Dzintari Avenue. Here is everything to enjoy life in Jurmala - 100 steps from the project is a clean, white sand covered Amber beach and 100 steps to the other side is the green, fragrant, well-groomed pine forest for peaceful walks in the fresh air. Open a window and inhale the fresh, salty air of the sea or the unforgettable aroma of pine. The choice belongs to To you! When choosing real estate "Summer House" You can choose the one you like - a view of sea ​​or views of the green pine forest. Jurmala was originally built as a prestigious aristocratic residential area - it met and lived here Cream of Latvian society. Upon entering Dzintari, you can feel the aristocratic atmosphere in the air, which mixes with the fresh, salty the green freshness of the air and pine forests. Our mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live and relax in Jurmala. "Summer House" is located just a few minutes walk from Jurmala's busiest street - Jomas streets that are alive all year round. Jurmala is beautiful not only in summer, it has its own charm also in winter.