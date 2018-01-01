A house, an apartment, a villa Rēdera Nami

Riga, Latvia

from €76,000

Completion date: 2022

City Home From 48,000 EUR (monthly loan payment from 161.21 * EUR) From 24 to 106 m2 103 Miera Street, Riga The aim of the project is to offer a quality but affordable living environment for anyone who wants to build their own home - where they can live, relax and work - while maintaining all the amenities provided by the city center. The project has 68 apartments, which are divided into one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments, as well as 26 surface parking lots and 63 warehouses. Only high-quality materials are used in the construction of the multi-apartment residential complex, guaranteeing thick enough walls to sleep peacefully at night and keep you warm in winter. When booking an apartment in the first stage of project construction, you have the opportunity to choose a variant of the apartment's finishing materials from the range offered by Interbaltija. More about the project: The City Home building is energy efficient, with a modern architecture that blends into the city’s historic buildings. The total area of ​​the land is 1836 m2, but the area of ​​all apartments is 3267 m2. Along with the apartments, the supposed parts of the land are also included in the property. The yard of the project is landscaped and green with decorative plantings. It has a large, beautiful ash, a children's playground and 26 parking spaces. A modern charging station for electric cars will be installed in the yard. The project is fully adapted to accommodate people with disabilities and mothers with prams. High-speed elevators will take you from the apartment to the basement. Security is guaranteed by good lighting in the yard and video surveillance cameras installed in the stairwells. Access to the stairwell is via secure RFID cards and intercoms. All apartments are fully finished and have a 2.85m high ceiling. Some apartments have a balcony. In the attic apartments you can enjoy the natural sunlight. Energy efficiency meets the highest standards today. This is ensured by high-quality masonry partitions, double glazing, individual water and heat meters, as well as a high-quality heating unit with automatic heat supply. The City Home building will be guaranteed low utility bills in both summer and winter. All apartments have the latest generation of high-speed optical internet.