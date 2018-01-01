  1. Realting.com
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Rēdera Nami

Riga, Latvia
€40,000
About the complex

"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Property Parametres
2020
Riga, Latvia

