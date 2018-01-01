A house, an apartment, a villa Kvartāls B91

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling. Additional information In the very heart of Riga - enjoy walks in the park, shopping or meetings with friends in one of the cosy restaurants of Riga. Real estate with history - the house located at 91 Brīvības Street was built in 1912 by the famous Latvian architect Eižens Laube. On the wave of the city - an apartment at 91 Brīvības Street is an excellent choice for young, independent and successful city dwellers, who love life and try to make the absolute most of it. Location - there are numerous cafes, clubs, restaurants and shops in close vicinity to or at walking distance from the house, as well as Miera Street, which is popular among the youth. Besides, there are all kinds of shops and medical centres nearby.
The year of construction
2020
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COUPLE OF MINUTES WALK FROM THE RESORT CENTER AND IT PROVIDES ALL THE POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES OF CITY INFRASTRUCTURE. ALL OF THIS BECOMES AVAILABLE IN THE NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX - RĪGAS 51. WE OFFER FULLY FINISHED TWO-ROOM AND THREE-ROOM APARTMENTS. NATURAL MATERIALS ARE USED IN THE FINISH OF THE BUILDING AND INTERIORS OF APARTMENTS - STONE TILES, TRAVERTINE TABLES, OAK PARQUET, OAK DOORS, AND EVEN THE FACADE IS DECORATED WITH NATURAL STONE AND LARCH PANELS. FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR MORE PERSONAL SPACE, WE CAN RECOMMEND A SEPARATE THREE-STORY HOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE FOREST. THIS BUILDING IS ALSO A PART OF OUR RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX. THERE ARE MANY THINGS FOR YOUR COMFORT AND SAFETY IN THE COMPLEX - UNDERGROUND GARAGE WITH ELEVATOR, IN COMMON AREAS - LAMPS WITH PHOTOVOLTAICS, ILLUMINATED APARTMENT NUMBER SIGNS, FACADE AND TERRITORY LIGHTING, VIDEO INTERCOMS, VIDEO SURVEILLANCE OF THE TERRITORY AND COMMON AREAS, AS WELL AS PHYSICAL SECURITY 24/7. THE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WAS BUILT BY BALTIC INVESTMENT GROUP.
ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premises and to support their businesses with flexible logistics solutions.
