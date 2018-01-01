A house, an apartment, a villa City Home

Riga, Latvia

Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.