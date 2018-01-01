A house, an apartment, a villa Summer House

  1. Realting.com
Our greatest wealth is pure nature. Opportunity to breathe fresh air, relax by the Baltic Sea and to take strength on a daily basis. Probably each of us has had a dream about our property in Jurmala. Thanks to advantageous plans and flexible pricing policy, your dream of real estate property in Jurmala can become a reality. When choosing real estate in Jurmala, 3 important factors must be taken into account: location, area and price. For the Summer House project, the ratio of these factors is the best today Jurmala market. More information: Summer House is located in a quiet, but at the same time very central place - 48 Dzintari Avenue. Here is everything to enjoy life in Jurmala - 100 steps from the project is a clean, white sand covered Amber beach and 100 steps to the other side is the green, fragrant, well-groomed pine forest for peaceful walks in the fresh air. Open a window and inhale the fresh, salty air of the sea or the unforgettable aroma of pine. The choice belongs to To you! When choosing real estate "Summer House" You can choose the one you like - a view of sea ​​or views of the green pine forest. Jurmala was originally built as a prestigious aristocratic residential area - it met and lived here Cream of Latvian society. Upon entering Dzintari, you can feel the aristocratic atmosphere in the air, which mixes with the fresh, salty the green freshness of the air and pine forests. Our mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live and relax in Jurmala. "Summer House" is located just a few minutes walk from Jurmala's busiest street - Jomas streets that are alive all year round. Jurmala is beautiful not only in summer, it has its own charm also in winter.
The year of construction
2020
Jurmala, Latvia

55ha Logistics & Industrial DOMMO PARK offers built-to-suit solutions and land plots with infrastructure and on the southern entranse of Riga, Latvija, crossroad of A8 highway and the A5 – Riga ring road. LOGISTICS Perfect location on A5/A8 and built-in infrastructure and domestic sewage networks makes DOMMO PARK ideal for logistic operations, distribution centres and/or regional supply-chain hubs. E-COMMERCE AND FULFILMENT CENTRES DommoPark is the right choice for those who are looking for development of huge regional handling/distribution hubs and fulfilment center serving e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Jingdong, Alibaba ,eBay, Rakuten, B2W, Zalando and others. MANUFACTURING DommoPark welcomes heavy and light manufacturing, test/repair center R&D with built-in office spaces and warehousing.
ABOUT THE PROJECT: We have completed a full renovation of the building, which includes the installation of all new utilities - electrical wiring, plumbing, and sewage networks. New partition walls have been constructed, and apartment entrance doors have been installed, complying with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The building's facade has been renovated and insulated, as well as the basement areas. The apartments are equipped with a ventilation system, and underfloor heating has been installed for heating. A new roof covering has also been built. As a result of the renovation, spacious double-glazed windows, French balconies, or doors leading to terraces have been installed. In the historically preserved and charming guardian's house, we have provided a place for residents to store bicycles and baby strollers. The basement spaces have been used to create storage rooms for each apartment. In this project, all apartments have been fully finished, and if necessary, we will be happy to assist with furniture design. Our functionally planned apartments boast high-quality interiors made from natural finishing materials. They feature solid surface bathtubs, "Laufen" and "Grohe" plumbing fixtures, ceramic tiles, Class 33 laminate or three-layer oak parquet, and veneered doors selected for the comfort of the new residents. Each apartment is equipped with an individual heat meter, as well as hot and cold water meters. Energy Efficiency: Taking into account the buyers' demands for energy-efficient and sustainable housing, we have carried out a building reconstruction to achieve Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings. External insulation work has been done, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. A ventilation system has been installed in each room. Heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. Solar panels have been installed on the roof. These investments are currently considered the most cost-effective solution for cost savings in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive low utility bills. PRIVACY IN THE CITY CENTER: The project consists of only 12 apartments located in a large, beautiful, and enclosed courtyard, and almost every apartment has its own terrace or balcony. ENERGY CLASS A AND A+: Projects offering Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings are very rare in the center of Riga. Heating for the apartments is provided by a heat pump, and there is a ventilation system in the apartments, as well as solar panels on the roof. GREEN AND PROMISING AREA: The Grizinkalns district is part of the UNESCO cultural heritage with a historical feel and green recreation areas. Here, modern comfort meets the tranquility and charm of nature. MODERN LAYOUT AND STYLISH INTERIOR: The building previously served as a storage facility for props from Riga's film studios, so the interior of the apartments and the restored historical staircases emphasize the industrial character of the building. Green Environment and Sustainability: One of the advantages of Grizinkalns is the large, enclosed, and green courtyards. Our project has also found its home in such a courtyard, where many century-old trees grow, complemented by shrubs and evergreen plantings, as well as other thoughtful landscaping solutions. Almost every apartment is offered its own balcony or terrace, which, considering the small number of apartments, will ensure peace, quiet, and privacy in the center of Riga. Thinking about preserving our environment, waste sorting will be provided. In our project, each apartment has the opportunity to purchase its own covered parking space, and there is also the possibility to charge your electric car.
The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
