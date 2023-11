Riga, Latvia

from €184,500

Completion date: 2020

New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.