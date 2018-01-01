  1. Realting.com
  A house, an apartment, a villa HOFT

Riga, Latvia
€279,140
About the complex

HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Villa Milia
Villa Milia
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passed this important item further along the relay of generations. Nostalgia for the great times of Latvia in the beginning of the 20th century with its economic growth and beautiful, bright people who lived at that time. People for whom the words: "I'm doing it for your country!" were not empty words. So, the idea arose to create a new reading of the famous Villa Benjamin and devote it to the great woman, Emilia Benjamin - the hostess of the Villa Milia. Architecture The architecture and interiors of the halls is the creation of the Latvian star designer Zane Tetere – modern, monumental and Jurmala-style light and open at the same time. Project architect Zane Farm has its own recognizable, modern, easy and compelling and unexpectedly monumental style, with an emphasis on form and attention to detail. Architectural concept is graceful, artistic blend of the last great style-sophisticated Art Deco and concise functionalism popular in the Jurmala of 30ies of the last century. Latest technologies were used when designing the project, the most qualitative natural building and interior materials – fine woods and marble in the interior, blacksmithed components on the façade. The central axis of the entire composition is the lone bonsai located directly in front of the main entrance. Its elegance is underlined by a double arch, like the gates of time, framing the passage to the building. Nine-meter door opening is made of specially treated Japanese pine. Subtle play of colors and halftones create two major basic façade materials, the noble granite of the Jurmala´s sand beach´s color and two kinds of fine grain mosaic – creamy golden and light grey same as the cool waves of the Baltic. Special faceted carving on the glass panels fencing the balconies is giving the building lightness and spectacular shine. Small waterfall running in front of the entrance is wrapping into the quiet sound of the falling water, calming and tuning to the philosophical mood. According to the wise ancient teaching of Feng Shui, falling inflowing water brings prosperity and richness to the house. Interior Interior finish of the public spaces of the Villa Milia also is made using rare expensive materials. In the hall´s premises it is a silver travertine, which is also sometimes called a young marble. On its bright, gentle background, the doors stand out in an overwhelmingly effective manner (the entrance height of the apartments is 2.4 meters), and the Cirikota panels, out of very solid timber that features a breath-taking pattern. Multitude of the light sources from an eye-catching chandelier to a soft lighting of the walls and apartment numbers makes the objects and details voluminous, widening he space. Location Location of the project is the key element of any real estate project and Villa Milia has a special one. Villa Milia is located at: 21 Dzintaru Avenue, Jurmala, Latvia, (hereinafter referred to as the Project). Dzintaru Avenue is the Golden Mile, the area of exclusive private villas and luxury houses-buildings. Luxury building creates a special social environment with its security, tranquility and respectability. Dzintaru Avenue is the Centre of Jurmala, at the same time, the project is in the first line, away from the noise. Only the dune area of 100 meters separates the project territory from the sea. Walk to the sea only takes a minute, and 3-minute walk to the legendary Jurmala Park. Next door is the restaurant of the Light House hotel, in 5 minutes the Dzintari Concert Hall and the central pedestrian Jomas Street. In a 10-minute drive, the largest shopping center in Jurmala with a Rimi supermarket and Livu Aquapark is located. Description Not to compromise, not to choose between beauty or quality, infrastructure or privacy, modern technologies or comfort - the ideal project, this is how we designed the Villa Milia. Club project Villa Milia (total 15 apartments) is a sample collection of real estate, such projects are out of competition, out of the market, they are always in demand and always in price. By buying an apartment in the Villa Milia, the owner enters into the LEGEND.club and enjoys all the privileges and options the quarter´s infrastructure: SPA with a cardio gym, Pilates and yoga, Memories restaurant and Legend.Beach beach club. Villa Milia is positioned as a continuation of the LEGEND. quarter, with the same philosophy, concept and quality requirements, In the house, there are only three (!) floors, unlike those conventional newly built projects in Jurmala. Due to this, the height of the ceilings on the first two floors is 3.50 meters, and of the last, third floor it is 3.80 m. The original project includes 15 apartments, although potential owners at an early stage of construction can take advantage of the opportunity of replanning by combining the apartments. Option for the apartments of the first floors is an option to administer an area ranging from 50 to 150 meters, in their turn, the benefit of the penthouses is the roof with a marquise, allowing one to indulge to relaxation at the nature, almost without leaving home.
Braslas industriālais parks
Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – to Slavu circle and overpass, and to move further in the direction of Daugavpils, Bauska, Liepaja or Ventspils. The industrial park is located near the advantageous eastern highway. It includes diverse office, commercial, production and warehouse premises. Offices on the 3rd and 4th floors of the area from 10m2 are presently widely available. Commercial, warehouse, office premises on the 1st floor of the area of ~ 770m2 with direct access from Braslas Street are available as well.
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Riga, Latvia
from
€637
Completion date: 2019
One of the most technically advanced office, production and retail complexes in Riga. An A-class facility, it has grown substantially over 15 years and now takes up 5 hectares. Baltic industrial Park is situated in Dārzciems, close to the city's southern (Dienvidu) bridge. The total area of the buildings is 60 000 square metres. The largest part (40 000 square metres) is devoted to warehouses, 10 000 square metres house offices, and retail spaces take up the remaining 10 000 square metres. All buildings live up to the needs of their innovative tenants: they are energy-efficient, have top-notch communications and 24/7 security. B&B Tools Latvia, BE Group, Selecta, Anitra, Besecke, Sika, Manitou Nordics, Hansab and many other Latvian and international companies are among the tenants at Baltic Industrial Park.
