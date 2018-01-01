  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Latvia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
;
24
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2018
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Maskavas 146
Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Kipsala
Riga, Latvia
Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
SKY GARDEN
SKY GARDEN
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€121,000
Completion date: 2014
The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and ergonomic housing design, build underground parking with each apartment will also be holding two bicycles, a wonderful roof garden and enclosed, landscaped courtyard to build a children's playground. Construction using natural and organic materials, energy-efficient technology in use. The first floor of each apartment will be constructed terrace area will be able to get home without stairs, on the second floor of each apartment will be built spacious and bright balcony and third floor apartments will each have their own rooftop garden - green and a sun terrace on the roof, where you are free to relax or grow what you liked so much - greens, vegetables, flowers or lawns. Green roof gardens will be created in the home and the environment unifying theme and will provide an opportunity for all the people sharing a home's roof terrace to hold a small, original private party, the green area in addition to the convenience of people on the roof will be installed in communal barbecue area with barbecue fireplace, a small equipped kitchenette and toilet facilities to-home residents and their guests feel most events free and comfortable. SKY GARDEN developers, thinking about the complex residents and neighbors as well as other holidaymakers planning to lease and upgrade of Jurmala municipality beach area between Expectation and Wind streets. For more information, plans and all other call or write.
Mērsraga 9
Mērsraga 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€71,606
Completion date: 2022
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be carried out at their own discretion. Both the street and the courtyard buildings are pre-war brick buildings built in the functionalist style in the 1930s. The following renovations are currently taking place in the buildings: - facade renovation; - renovation of staircases and corridors, including the replacement of the external doors of all apartments with wooden doors; - restoration of the wooden exterior door of the building; - installation of new wiring up to the apartments; - installation of optical internet connection in apartments; - replacement of water supply and sewerage risers; - construction of storage rooms in the basement; - landscaping. There will be a possibility to park cars and bicycles in the courtyards of both buildings. The property is located between Kolkasrags and M. Nometņu streets, in a quiet and green private house, a block of flats. Nearby, 150m away Kobe Garden Park, 500m away Āgenskalns Market and Stradiņi Hospital, less than 2km away Māra pond. All renovations will be completed by autumn 2022.
Realting.com
Go