A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

Riga, Latvia

from €141,625

Completion date: 2023

The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.