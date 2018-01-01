  1. Realting.com
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Elizabetes Rezidence

Riga, Latvia
€109,000
About the complex

The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
2017
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Similar complexes
Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€219,200
Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Other complexes
Centrus
Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy and convenience of everyday life. Modern and carefully selected top quality materials and the latest technologies are being used for the structure of the buildings and furnishings. The rational and convenient planning of the residential buildings will make life comfortable and cosy in the centre of Riga. The Centrus project developers have solved the parking problems characteristic of the city centre. A wide two-level underground car park will meet the needs of residents. Modern elevators will link the car park to flat entrances. For the comfort of residents, the outdoor space is private, closed and intended only for their use. A green courtyard with various lighting, with two-tone granite cobblestone, elements of environment and small architectural forms further emphasize the attractive and dynamic environment, with multifarious moods. Parents can rest at ease while their children enjoy the playground. Alongside the closed residential environment will be a landscaped public zone in the Centrus quarter. A pedestrian promenade will connect Dzirnavu and Blaumaņa streets; with cafés and recreational areas, and shops on both sides of the promenade.
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Jelgava, Latvia
from
€9,000
NP Jelgava Business Park is one of the best reconstructed industrial parks in Latvia with kopejo platiba 23 ha and leasable space platiba more than 70 000 m2. The industrial park is located in the historical territory of the car industry company RAF (Riga automobile factory), which for many years was one of the most important industrial objects in the national economy of the country, therefore NP Jelgava Business Park is especially suitable for production with high-power power supply and offers spacious production facilities. Strategically advantageous location for business – Jelgava city-one of the industrial centers in Latvia, with highly developed infrastructure and long production traditions. Plus opportunities for attracting skilled labor and rapid growth of the company. NP Jelgava business park is available to rent razosana premises, warehouse and office space.
Mārupe Smart Park
Mārupe Smart Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,280
Completion date: 2019
Marupe Smart Park is the first modern concept Business Centre in Latvia. The total area of the center is 6061 square meters and it is laid out on two floors. Near Riga, the newly built SmartPark offers office, warehouse and retail space rental in one place. The main goal of the new concept Business Center is to provide tenants with a functional set of rental premises in order to facilitate the efficient operation of a particular company and successful communication. The modern layout of the rooms is easily adapted to the needs of tenants and gives each group of rooms independent and individual access around the clock. Groups of rooms of 330 to 1023 square meters are available for rent. The location in Marupe attracts with its excellent infrastructure, as both Riga International Airport and the center of Riga are close.
