  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Latvia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Trebū HOME

A house, an apartment, a villa Trebū HOME

Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
;
22
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Zālīša 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€129,947
Saulgoži
kekavas novads, Latvia
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
Riga, Latvia
from
€121,001
Lidostas Parks
Riga, Latvia
Safrāns
Riga, Latvia
from
€60,700
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Mežaparka Rezidences
Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, which combines the opportunities of modern technologies and aesthetic values. The architectural solution of each building has been tailor-made according to the specific relief of each land plot, taking into account the scenery of the dunes, rational use of the land plot, and well considered layout of indoor premises towards the cardinal directions. The land plots are enclosed by a combined type of fencing with fence structures alternating with green hedges and clusters of plants. To ensure that the buildings are in harmony with the natural environment of Mežaparks, they are constructed from modern, high quality materials that complement the district’s characteristically reserved style.
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
PProjekts “Mežaparka Rezidences” ir viens no vērienīgākajiem dzīvojamo īpašumu attīstības projektiem Baltijas valstīs. Tas ir unikāls ar to, ka varam izmantot pēdējo iespēju papildināt tradicionālo Mežaparku ar jaunu, saulainu un zaļu dzīvojamo rajonu 31 hektāra platībā. “Mežaparka Rezidences”- tā ir moderna infrastruktūra, ilgtspējīga arhitektūra, droša un sakārtota vide. Mēs piedāvājam iegādāties gan dzīvokļus un rindu mājas, gan plašākas savrupmājas un divģimeņu mājas, kā arī apbūves zemes gabalus privātmāju būvniecībai. Par dzīvokļiem: Mazstāvu dzīvokļu mājā Jaunā Mežaparka ielā 34 piedāvājumā ir 17 dzīvokļi platībās 35- 100 kv.m. Visi dzīvokļi plānoti ar divpusēju orientāciju - logi iziet uz vismaz divām debespusēm, kas ļauj palielināt izsauļojumu telpās. Katram dzīvoklim ir privātā ārtelpa - terase vai balkons. Fasāžu risinājumos ir atsauce uz vēsturiskā Mežaparka funkcionālismu. Iedzīvotāju ērtībām būs pieejamas noliktavas telpas pazemes stāvā. Virszemes autostāvvieta atradīsies abu ēku teritorijās. DDzīvokļu mājas nodošana ekspluatācijā- 2019. gada oktobris. Šobrīd notiek dzīvokļu rezervēšana.
Saulgoži
Saulgoži
kekavas novads, Latvia
Realting.com
Go