A house, an apartment, a villa E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10

Riga, Latvia
€72,200
About the complex

Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the project of the outstanding Latvian architect Martin August Nuksha The courtyard house consists of 33 apartments and 3 office premises. Offers a Studio-type apartment, two-room apartments, two-bedroom apartments and 6 double-storeyed apartments with mansard charm, on the last floor, with panoramic city views. The house has been completely renovated, including - new roofing, facade restoration, replaced intermediate floors, fully renovated communications, new engineering networks, new ventilation system, new Schindler company lifts, fire doors in each apartment, staircase entrance door code lock and intercom, high quality wooden windows. Apartments are sold with full furnishings. Flooring is made of oak or ash parquet flooring. Built-in kitchen with Bosch and Elektrolux home appliances - induction cooker, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven, hood and washing machine. Used in the German-made plumbing IDEAL standard. New high-speed optical internet and TVs have been created, sound insulation and insulation in the apartments, autonomous gas heating systems, heaters with thermostats and meters. Available for purchase also parking places, closed, arranged courtyard. Following the modern requirements, parking places for electric cars will be available. The house will be commissioned in March-April 2019. Apartments can be viewed and booked now!
2020
Riga, Latvia

