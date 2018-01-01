  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Latvia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa MERĶEĻA 17

A house, an apartment, a villa MERĶEĻA 17

Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A step closer to your dream home. Beautiful and sunny apartments with spectacular view of the Vērmanes Garden. The completely renovated, restored building, built in 1872, by architect Janis Fridrihs Baumanis, has all the new communications in the house, and in October this year a major repair will be performed in the staircase. The location of the house is very good and convenient, because it is located in the very center of the city near the University of Latvia and the Vērmanes Garden, where next to shops, restaurants, Old Riga in a one-minute walk, the proximity of traffic will ease everyday troubles by getting from point A to point B. The layout of the apartments is very comfortable and thoughtful, from one room apartment up to three room apartment, a spacious kitchen area combined with a living room, wardrobe or pantry that can be fitted. The apartment has an original ceilings height and windows facing the street with a wide view of Vērmanes Dārzs and for the yard what makes its more quite and calm from daily city rush. The apartments is available with high-quality overhaul, three-packed wooden glass windows with high sound insulation, wooden doors, parquet flooring, tiled flooring in the bathroom, painted walls, central heating, new sewerage and heating system, new ventilation, as well as completely new plumbing. Choose a living arranged property with great added value. If in case of purchase of this property you will need additional financing, then in cooperation with the largest banks in Latvia we have created a special offer where you will be able to receive significant discounts not only for leasing, but also for other products offered by banks. As well as all documents processing is completely free of charge. For more information, feel free to call or make appointment to meet in the project!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2018
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Mežlīdes Berģi
Baltezers, Latvia
Eften Logistics Bergi
Baltezers, Latvia
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
KERN RESIDENCES
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to send him letters for years, not realising that they were not destined to meet again. However, regardless of the brevity of this love story, it has still left an indelible imprint on the world’s cultural heritage, which nowadays we know as one of the most beautiful poems in the history of literature, “I still recall the wondrous moment”. Kern Residences are in a location, which has been historically imbued with captivating stories, and it is quite possible that one of your most beautiful stories will begin here too. Architecture The building boasts a high quality finish and a modern interior woven throughout its four floors, and is built with the deepest reverence for the historical heritage, which embraces the building. Management Building management standards are set very high so that every resident and visitor of the building would feel good and comfortable in public premises as well as in environment just outside the building. Offices The first floor is home to light and spacious sets of offices, which will be suitable for companies wishing to base themselves in the very heart of the city. Apartments On the second and third floor, there are variously planned apartments, which are suitable for families with or without children, as well as for investors and visitors of the city. Penthouse On the fourth floor, with a view over Republikas Square are elegant penthouse apartments with private elevator and spacious outdoor terraces. Car park The basement floor of the building features a car park with plenty of parking spaces that will meet every resident’s needs.
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2021
Premium apartments overlooking river Daugava and the Old town! offmann Rezidence at 13 Kugu str. is one of the most significant buildings in Riga designed by the famous Latvian architect-technician Wilhelm Hoffmann (1869–1945), which is designed in distinct Neo-Renaissance forms. The unique location opens a view of the Old Riga panorama, which will allow you to feel like a part of the heart of Riga, while the calm waters of the Daugava will soothe the tingling mind after a busy day. Additional information Hoffmann Rezidence embodies that special, inspiring state of peace provided by comfort and an environment that meets modern standards. This is a place with a unique view, where thoughts flow like yachts on the river Daugava on a warm summer afternoon. The project was launched in September 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in 2021. The development of the project foresees the reconstruction of this eclectic building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Hoffmann Residence is a 5-storey building, divided into 50 cozy apartments, 8 lofts and 7 exclusive penthouse apartments. There will be 6 private garages on the ground floor. The aim of this development project is to preserve the historical value of the building, while modernizing it with efficient engineering solutions. The comfortable 1 to 4 room apartments will have high ceilings, overlooking Daugava or the courtyard, and is only a 5-minute walk from the city center. Nevertheless, short distance to the Old Town and the city center, the area where the project is located has a convenient and developed infrastructure - convenient public transport, the National Library of Latvia, several parks and green areas for walking or outdoor sports, shopping is facilitated by convenient proximity to shops and shopping centers. For families with children, Hoffmann Rezidence is close to pre-school centers, kindergartens and schools.
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga Ring Road and Riga International Airport.
Realting.com
Go