A house, an apartment, a villa MERĶEĻA 17

Riga, Latvia

from €180,000

Completion date: 2018

The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to send him letters for years, not realising that they were not destined to meet again. However, regardless of the brevity of this love story, it has still left an indelible imprint on the world’s cultural heritage, which nowadays we know as one of the most beautiful poems in the history of literature, “I still recall the wondrous moment”. Kern Residences are in a location, which has been historically imbued with captivating stories, and it is quite possible that one of your most beautiful stories will begin here too. Architecture The building boasts a high quality finish and a modern interior woven throughout its four floors, and is built with the deepest reverence for the historical heritage, which embraces the building. Management Building management standards are set very high so that every resident and visitor of the building would feel good and comfortable in public premises as well as in environment just outside the building. Offices The first floor is home to light and spacious sets of offices, which will be suitable for companies wishing to base themselves in the very heart of the city. Apartments On the second and third floor, there are variously planned apartments, which are suitable for families with or without children, as well as for investors and visitors of the city. Penthouse On the fourth floor, with a view over Republikas Square are elegant penthouse apartments with private elevator and spacious outdoor terraces. Car park The basement floor of the building features a car park with plenty of parking spaces that will meet every resident’s needs.