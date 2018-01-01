A house, an apartment, a villa PARK ALLEY II

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

PARK ALLEY Place and environment An innovative and modern residential area is located at 35, Pulkveza Brieza Street – in the historical centre of the city, which is included in the list of places of the world cultural and natural heritage of UNESCO. The main value of Park Alley is a person. The thoughtful infrastructure and location of the building provide peace, security and time savings. The Pulkveza Brieza Street is located in the Ziemelsky district of Riga, on the south side of the Petersala – Andrejsala district. It is surrounded by the quiet centre of the city, and there is Vecriga within walking distance, which is a port area. Convenient transportation infrastructure for access to the hubs of urban communications and bridges, schools and kindergartens. Building An apartment building built in the tradition of development of the historic centre of Riga. The street facade is characterized by a mixed composition of window openings, bay windows and mansard roof, which are typical for the construction of the early twentieth century. The inner facade is characterized by laconicism typical for the suburbs, in order to create a harmonious background for the yard filled with greenery. Each apartment has a terrace or a balcony. Entrance to the building from the yard and parking area side. Stairwells with an elevator, 100 apartments, 7 floors. 86 standard parking lots, 2 parking lots for people with movement disorders, 34 bike-stand spots. Apartment area from 57m2 to 203m2. Apartment prices from 162 000 € to 336 000 €. Interior decoration and design Laconic forms, warm colors and harmony of natural materials mean a style from which you do not get tired. The design of the building reflects cosiness, sunlight and tree energy. Inner finishing level - completed finishing, well-maintained building and closed territory. Engineering networks - central water supply, central sewerage, central (city) heating.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.
HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Residential area Teika has certain limitations for its prospective development, since it is densely built up and the development potential for new apartments is quite limited. Already since the beginning of the 19th century, residential Teika features a harmonious co-existence of private houses and apartment buildings. Now, you have an excellent opportunity to become part of this unique part of the city. “Zālīša iela 6” is a new project comprising a historic building and a new building. The historic part of the building was originally built in 1934 and its overhaul was completed in 2016, resulting in 4 harmonious apartments varying in size and layout. The new building with 6 apartments was constructed and placed in service in 2020. All in all, there are only 10 apartments in the project. The housing project has its own fenced-off adjacent area. “Be yourself the master of heat in your apartment.” Each apartment has its own furnace. All apartments in the new building have heated floors. The project has been implemented with consideration of future residents. The property consists of: No.1 - a renovated pre-war building (4 apartments), No.2 - a new building (6 apartments) No.3 - a closed shed.
