Ganu iela 4

Riga, Latvia
€158,308
About the complex

Mason rental house was built in 1911, architect Paul Mandelstams.
The year of construction
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,000,000
Completion date: 2019
High quality, elegant, historical house with an Art Nouveau touch in the very center of Riga. Amenities: Three wooden windows are installed, which ensures silence. An elevator is installed in the building. The apartments and the house have been qualitatively renovated, as a result of which the historical values of the building have been preserved - the facade, stairs, historical decor of the ceiling have been restored, and the elements of the old brick walls have been exposed as design elements. Ventilation system in the staircase, possibility to use bicycle storage. Territory: Everything is available within a minute or a few minutes walk - shops, restaurants, Ziedondarzs, shopping centers, markets, educational institutions, gyms, public transport runs in all directions. Highly developed infrastructure.
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2007
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able to fully appreciate the rest of the city's hectic pace of life. Leave your impression of walking through the cobbled walkways, which illuminates the 19 century style lamp, breathing fresh air, and then will be very pleasant to relax in live music accompaniment and appreciate our restaurant chef's delicate cuisine which will satisfy any guest's tastes. The complex is '' Old Captain '' offers you a variety of services-Banquet, reception, corporate party service; fitness room with TechnoGym for Italian brand of trainers; yacht and boat services; private and čarterkompānij flights. massage, cosmetologist services; BBQ, šašlik; front desk is located on the first floor of the business centre, faxing, copying and printing of documents, electronic mail and internet services; After a call to the doctor; several languages speaking staff; Welcome at the airport to the hotel; guided tours and guide services; golf club-5 min away. Bowling-2 mins away. riding-5 min away. Water Park-10 min away. Location: The complex can be very comfortable to drive up from all sides. The complex is located in Riga's district, Mārup, between the seaside Highway and Stipnieks road.
