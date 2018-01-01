Ganu iela 4

Riga, Latvia

Completion date: 2007

The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able to fully appreciate the rest of the city's hectic pace of life. Leave your impression of walking through the cobbled walkways, which illuminates the 19 century style lamp, breathing fresh air, and then will be very pleasant to relax in live music accompaniment and appreciate our restaurant chef's delicate cuisine which will satisfy any guest's tastes. The complex is '' Old Captain '' offers you a variety of services-Banquet, reception, corporate party service; fitness room with TechnoGym for Italian brand of trainers; yacht and boat services; private and čarterkompānij flights. massage, cosmetologist services; BBQ, šašlik; front desk is located on the first floor of the business centre, faxing, copying and printing of documents, electronic mail and internet services; After a call to the doctor; several languages speaking staff; Welcome at the airport to the hotel; guided tours and guide services; golf club-5 min away. Bowling-2 mins away. riding-5 min away. Water Park-10 min away. Location: The complex can be very comfortable to drive up from all sides. The complex is located in Riga's district, Mārup, between the seaside Highway and Stipnieks road.