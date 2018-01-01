  1. Realting.com
A house, an apartment, a villa River Breeze Residence

Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
About the complex

49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2018
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Similar complexes
Lāčplēša 24
Riga, Latvia
from
€46,080
B91 Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€65,000
Mežlīdes Berģi
Baltezers, Latvia
Matīsa iela 29
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Other complexes
KERN RESIDENCES
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to send him letters for years, not realising that they were not destined to meet again. However, regardless of the brevity of this love story, it has still left an indelible imprint on the world’s cultural heritage, which nowadays we know as one of the most beautiful poems in the history of literature, “I still recall the wondrous moment”. Kern Residences are in a location, which has been historically imbued with captivating stories, and it is quite possible that one of your most beautiful stories will begin here too. Architecture The building boasts a high quality finish and a modern interior woven throughout its four floors, and is built with the deepest reverence for the historical heritage, which embraces the building. Management Building management standards are set very high so that every resident and visitor of the building would feel good and comfortable in public premises as well as in environment just outside the building. Offices The first floor is home to light and spacious sets of offices, which will be suitable for companies wishing to base themselves in the very heart of the city. Apartments On the second and third floor, there are variously planned apartments, which are suitable for families with or without children, as well as for investors and visitors of the city. Penthouse On the fourth floor, with a view over Republikas Square are elegant penthouse apartments with private elevator and spacious outdoor terraces. Car park The basement floor of the building features a car park with plenty of parking spaces that will meet every resident’s needs.
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Rembates 8
Rembates 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€42,019
Completion date: 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a landscaped territory of 1.7 ha. The whole territory is greened and fenced with a hedge, as well as a fence. Two-section automatic gates and wickets are installed in the entrance. In the courtyard there is an equipped children's playground, sports ground, two-level parking. The building houses comfortable 1, 2, 3, and 4 - room comfort class apartments. The project is based on modern technical solutions and traditional requirements for residential buildings – comfort, safety, energy efficiency and individual approach. In buildings there is a zone for storing individual inventory. 24-hour security, video surveillance of the territory and parking. Building construction Monolithic, reinforced concrete frame, floors-monolithic reinforced concrete. External walls-FIBO blocks. The facade is insulated with stone wool and plastered. Foundation-reinforced concrete slab. Engineering communications Heating JSC "Riga heat", water supply and sewerage – cities. Internet, telephone, cable TV, satellite, alarm system. Kitchen stoves-electric. Apartments Apartments for sale are offered with white and finished finish. Ceiling height 2.7 m. each apartment is equipped with individual heat transfer meters and regulator.
