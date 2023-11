Riga, Latvia

The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficiency, this complex of premises provides a suitable working environment and reduces monthly costs. The excellent location, being nearby the Riga International Airport, is another plus for the park’s leaseholders. In order to ensure pleasant working conditions not only in the office, but also in its territory, a large parking lot, convenient access roads, pedestrian sidewalks were created. Also, the nearby public transport takes you to the center of Riga in just 15 minutes. Taking care of security, a modern security system was installed, not only for the building, but also for the territory. Since the premises are designed according to the BUILD TO SUIT principle, they are customized to the preferences of each client, providing them not only with an excellent working environment, but also full cycle landlording, maintaining the park territory in the current condition.