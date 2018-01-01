A house, an apartment, a villa CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE

About the complex

Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.