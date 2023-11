Riga, Latvia

Completion date: 2020

This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the capital. Completion of historical rebirth of Baznicas street quarter results in the quarter aesthetically blending into existing environment and harmonising with nearby St.Gertrude church, Art Noveau buildings and new eclectic real estate development. Construction of the second building of Baznicas street quarter began in 2017. In the spring of 2019 the building was completed in the corner of Lacplesa and Baznicas Street, the architect and interior designer of which is “SZK/Z” Ltd. and its leading architect is Ugis Zabers (Uģis Zābers), who is also known for taking part in the development of other high quality exclusive properties. Ugis Zabers is an architect for the Legend quarter of exclusive buildings in Jurmala, Bulduri, which has received awards of as the best Latvian building and also author of many other publicly acclaimed projects. The facade of the building is matched both to the aesthetics of Baznicas Street and to that of the the first Club Central Residence building that has already been created within the project, using appropriate architectural solutions and tonality, glass, other environmentally friendly quality materials. The new building on Lacplesa street 11 has a total area of 3,990 m², it has seven floors and one basement where parking is located.