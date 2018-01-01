M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)

About the complex

M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbourhood; Old Riga and the new Skanstes business district are in a short distance; Kronvalda Park – in the vicinity - and Viestura Garden – in a 3 minutes walking distance; M4A is easily accessible by private transport from both Pulkv.Brieža and Dzirnavu Streets. M4a is also easily accessible by public transport (trolleybuses No. 1, 19 and 24, buses No. 2, 20, 24); The area around M4A has well developed amenities and infrastructure - numerous catering options, consumers services, bank service centres, ATM machines, etc. Building amenities: Regular layouts with efficient floor plate and depth, easy to re-plan; Expansion possibilities; Two floors of secure covered parking for 44 cars; Twin high-speed OTIS elevators; Two alternative heating systems to ensure office climate control in the cold season; Air conditioning, forced ventilation system; Kitchen area and server room on each floor; Back-up generator to ensure continuous power supply; Telia fiber optics; Concierge workdays from 8AM until 6PM, live security workdays from 6PM until 8AM and 24 hrs during the weekend and holidays; Video surveillance of the building and common area, card key access to all floors; Security alarm on each floor; Operable windows on each floor, spacious terraces on the 6th floor of the building.