M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)

About the complex

M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbourhood; Old Riga and the new Skanstes business district are in a short distance; Kronvalda Park – in the vicinity - and Viestura Garden – in a 3 minutes walking distance; M4A is easily accessible by private transport from both Pulkv.Brieža and Dzirnavu Streets. M4a is also easily accessible by public transport (trolleybuses No. 1, 19 and 24, buses No. 2, 20, 24); The area around M4A has well developed amenities and infrastructure - numerous catering options, consumers services, bank service centres, ATM machines, etc. Building amenities: Regular layouts with efficient floor plate and depth, easy to re-plan; Expansion possibilities; Two floors of secure covered parking for 44 cars; Twin high-speed OTIS elevators; Two alternative heating systems to ensure office climate control in the cold season; Air conditioning, forced ventilation system; Kitchen area and server room on each floor; Back-up generator to ensure continuous power supply; Telia fiber optics; Concierge workdays from 8AM until 6PM, live security workdays from 6PM until 8AM and 24 hrs during the weekend and holidays; Video surveillance of the building and common area, card key access to all floors; Security alarm on each floor; Operable windows on each floor, spacious terraces on the 6th floor of the building.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Other complexes
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of revitalization of surrounding area. Location With over 1.1 million inhabitants in metropolitan area, Riga is one of the largest cities along the shores of the Baltic Sea and is the largest city and agglomeration in the Baltic States. Today Riga, founded in 1201, is a modern city recognized as a global heritage site by UNESCO. Since the medieval times, located on the brink between Europe and Russia, the Baltics have been facilitating business, trade and cultural connections between the east and the west and enjoying superior strategic position compared to land locked cities in the region. Conference Center Serviced offices Event space & Ballroom Co-working facilities Dining facilities inside and outside Fitness Center & Spa Open terraces Outside Park and rest area with sports and kids playground Beauty salon and Barber shop Flower shop and gifts Concierge services Underground Parking Valet Parking
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€70,000
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area. Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for offices and small storage spaces. Premises in sector E is currently available. In the 1st and 2nd floor (on each floor the total area of 420m2). It is possible to divide space into smaller areas. 1. Floor space suitable for trading with the possibility of additional rent of part territory, the second floor can form one or more smaller offices. At the design stage, there is a project for the design of new glazed cabinets and windows both from the side of the railway street and from the inner courtyard
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in the Baltics, for which the architects' bureau Zenico projekts received the 2010 Annual Prize in Riga Architecture. This high-rise is the first office complex of the highest Class A+++ in Latvia. Rietumu Capital Centre is comprised of three interconnected towers of different heights and an indoor parking garage of several levels. The roof of the building has a helicopter landing pad and a large terrace with greenery.
