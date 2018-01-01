  1. Realting.com
Vaļņu iela 19

Riga, Latvia
€180,000
About the complex

Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is located on a narrow street in Old Riga. However, the volume contrasting with the surrounding historical buildings fits well into the environmental context, echoing the nearby Latvian Joint Stock Bank building (Kaļķu Street No.13). The central part of the facade is highlighted by balcony strips blocked by glazed staircase bay windows. Artificial stone slabs are used for the facade decoration.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2003
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
€750
Completion date: 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor there are the office and commercial premises, 11 fully finished apartments occupy 1st to 4th. All of the apartments are equipped with kitchen furniture with BOSCH home appliances. Bathroom fixtures from Ideal Standard and Villeroy & Boch. Finishing is performed in high-quality materials. Floors in all of the apartments are made from natural oak. Guard station providing 24/7 security service, video surveillance system. Installed 2 modern high-speed lifts. Car park is in the yard of the house.
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Completion date: 1911
The multi-apartment rental building in the center of Riga, located at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85, is a historic and notable architectural landmark. It was built in 1911 and designed by the architect Jānis Alksnis. The building is known for its distinctive six-story brick wing located within the courtyard. This beautiful rental building was previously known as "Elsiņa House". It reflects the architectural style of the early 20th century and is highly regarded among history enthusiasts and architecture lovers. The façade of the building features diverse ornamentation and detailing characteristic of that era. This building offers a variety of rental apartments located on different floors. Each apartment is equipped with all the necessary modern amenities and can accommodate both single-room and multi-room options. Many of the apartments provide enchanting views of Aleksandra Čaka Street and the surrounding landscape of Riga's city center. Situated in a highly convenient location in the heart of Riga, this building allows residents to enjoy the city's vibrant atmosphere and proximity to various services, cultural institutions, shops, and restaurants. The nearby public transportation provides easy access to other parts of Riga, making it a convenient place to live for both locals and city visitors. The multi-apartment rental building at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85 is an ideal choice for those who wish to reside in a historic and culturally significant home that offers modern living comfort. It is also a perfect option for those who want to embrace the advantages of Riga's central area while appreciating the historical environment and architectural heritage.
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Babites novads, Latvia
Completion date: 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An international village with inhabitants from different countries: Latvia, Norway, England, America, France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Kazakhstan. This place for life and business is chosen by medium and large business owners, top managers of European companies, IT specialists, diplomats, specialists from international schools, journalists and artists. Three key reasons why people chose to live here: tidy territory, security and the international community. Other people chose this place because it is relatively easy to get a residence permit in Europe. Some others wanted to live outside the city, but at the same time have a "civilized" environment so that they would not have to worry about repairing the boiler house, mowing the lawn, taking care of the huge garden and clearing the snow. in mornings. Here they got what they were looking for - a private house, a sunny terrace and a full set of services. Many families moved here because of children. Mothers with prams can take a walk in the fresh air through the parks or the beautiful forest paths. Guide older babies to children's playgrounds, feed ducks with bread or horses with carrots. School-age children have the opportunity to study at one of the three international schools located 1-2 kilometers from home. They can get to school by bike or scooter in 5 minutes, but most importantly they can sleep longer in the morning. After school, the children of the nearby streets gather together and the fun hits a high wave. Riding bicycles, roller skates and scooters, playing various games, throwing kites in the air. Parents can not worry about them, because there is not much traffic in the village, and there is still enough space here so that children do not want to go anywhere without the permission of adults. What are the other benefits of living in a multinational environment? Of course, the fact that you will quickly learn a foreign language without much effort, all you have to do is grab a pie and visit a foreigner next door, and you are almost French or English! Children who did not know English at all may be able to study the school program in English after a year. But how interesting in the evening to sit in nice company and listen to stories about unknown countries! This dinner will always last until night! A special electronic card is issued to club members. It provides access to children's playgrounds, park and Mežaparks areas. The card works as an electronic pass when entering and leaving at night. Balta Village partners offer cardholders discounts on goods and services in shops, restaurants and lounges. Full house maintenance is also performed. Balta Village helps its clients to solve various household issues and adapt more easily to life in Latvia.
