8 Smilšu Street

Riga, Latvia
€945
About the complex

Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
2003
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Apartment building BIWI BIG
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€24,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI BIG is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 13,80 m2 USEFUL AREA: 10,90 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×6 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 4000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€255
Completion date: 2004
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known Latvian architect J. F. Baumanis in 1874-1879 in classic style. In 2004 reconstruction of the old building and construction of a new wing were completed. Today there are 34 apartments and offices for rent. A Concierge staff and variety of services are offered to ensure the comfort and well-being of our tanants. Apartments and offices are available in this handsome building. Total leasable area – 2,976 sqm.
