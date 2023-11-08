  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€197,467
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private entrances. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds. Facilities and equipment in the house Ceiling height - 4 m. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, among tropical nature, 3 minutes drive from the nearest international school and 15 minutes away from an entertainment complex with restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool and a gym. Ubud is the cultural and intellectual capital of the island.
Villa Rark Family
Ubud, Indonesia
from
€142,180
Area 75–101 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Villas with the best family infrastructure in Bali!!! "Rark Family" is located in the cultural and intellectual capital of the island — Ubude. There is everything you need for a comfortable life, development and education of your children. "Rark Family" -110 villas located among the tropical nature of the jungle. 4.1 hectares of closed protected area 8000 m2 of family infrastructure: 5000 m2 of air-conditioned premises; 3000 m2 - street infrastructure For children: dance, art and vocal studios, robotics; health center ( pediatrician, dentist, speech therapist ) For parents: restaurants, coffee shop, bakery, spa, fitness, yoga, cosmetologist, coworking For the family: Olympic pool, tennis court, volleyball, basketball. Rark Family : 1. Safety. Closed area without carriageway with bikes, there are no dogs or strangers. 2. Quality: We already have a built project - the most famous infrastructure center in Bali RARQ UBUD. You can come to the place and live evaluate the quality of the work done. 3.Multiculturalism Your neighbors are couples and families with children from all over the world. In this environment a child from childhood will speak two languages. 4. Nature to the maximum Rark Family is located in the most picturesque area of Ubuda - a complex of three sides is surrounded by rivers, rice plantations and jungle. On the territory we leave all the big trees and harmoniously fit them into the design of the complex. Why do investors choose Rark Family ? 1. Passive income on a full autopilot! The management company takes yourself solving all the issues of renting a villa. 2. Convenient and fast settlement system! The investor makes net profit in any account and in any convenient currency for yourself. We transfer money once every 3 months. 3. No need to deal with taxes! The management company is engaged in accounting, optimization and tax payment. We will take care of everything, you just get ‚ money on the account. 4. High liquidity We choose the best locations in Bali and not just build villas, and create attraction points - conceptual complexes with infrastructure for life, recreation and development. Based on our experience, we can predict growth the value of real estate here after completion of construction by 30%. 5. Fast payback Villas in Bali are in demand for daily rent. In a month, your earnings will be around 2500 $. There are various options ! Write and we will help to invest profitably! Write to us and our campaign will help you choose real estate that suits you. We really appreciate our customers!
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€84,185
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Villa from the developer in a gated community in Ubud, Bali🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the unique culture of the island, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors all year round. Many people come here for permanent residence. There are several types of real estate for sale in the cottage settlement: - apartments - townhouses 100 m2 - villas 150 m2 - villas on individual projects The cottage village is located next to Parq Ubud, which means that within walking distance (2 minutes) you will have more than 8 restaurants, a co-working space, a gym, and regular cultural events at your disposal. The construction is carried out by a team of professionals in compliance with European standards, including waterproofing of the foundation and walls. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years. Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction is completed or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa is transferred to the owner with a full finish and plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Villas are rented out by a professional management company. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.
Residential complex Serenity
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€182,401
Area 133–184 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townhouses are equipped with 13 m2 swimming pools and have a local area of 30 m2.
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€393,072
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a masterpiece of bionic architecture located in the cultural heart of Bali - Ubud, and more specifically in the most sacred place, the Artists' Trail. The complex comprises luxurious 1, 2, 3-bedroom duplex apartments with private pools. The complex also has all the facilities for your comfort - spa, restaurant, co-working space, gym, children's area. Legally guaranteed annual return on the property's transfer to management: 12% 1-bedroom apartment 11% 2 bedroom apartment 10% 3-bedroom apartment Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is a town on the Indonesian island of Bali in the district of the same name, set amidst rice fields and steep gorges in the central foothills of the Gianyar district. It is considered a centre of art and culture, and tourism is the most developed sector of the economy. There are many ancient temples, museums, art galleries and dance performances. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bali Spirit Festival, Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.
