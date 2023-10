Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia

from €180,018

75–108 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all the main locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view ( furniture, fitted kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, « smart house » ) system. On the territory there is a terrace with a swimming pool and sun loungers. The complex is rich in internal infrastructure: - spacious parking for cars and bikes; - reception desk, hosting guests; - coworking ( free for guests and owners ) for 30 seats; - cafe and bakery; - laundry room; - round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Advantages of the complex: - The complex is located in a very convenient place. This is a quiet street with quick access to all the main tourist areas of Bali: Seminyak, Changu, Kerobokan. - Just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu-Belig, Berava, Petitenget. Pepito premium supermarket is 100 meters from the complex. - After completion of construction, the value of your property increases by at least 30%. Stable annual income of 12-18% ROI. LeaseHold 30 years. Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.