Ubud, Indonesia

from €144,453

75–101 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

Villas with the best family infrastructure in Bali!!! "Rark Family" is located in the cultural and intellectual capital of the island — Ubude. There is everything you need for a comfortable life, development and education of your children. "Rark Family" -110 villas located among the tropical nature of the jungle. 4.1 hectares of closed protected area 8000 m2 of family infrastructure: 5000 m2 of air-conditioned premises; 3000 m2 - street infrastructure For children: dance, art and vocal studios, robotics; health center ( pediatrician, dentist, speech therapist ) For parents: restaurants, coffee shop, bakery, spa, fitness, yoga, cosmetologist, coworking For the family: Olympic pool, tennis court, volleyball, basketball. Rark Family : 1. Safety. Closed area without carriageway with bikes, there are no dogs or strangers. 2. Quality: We already have a built project - the most famous infrastructure center in Bali RARQ UBUD. You can come to the place and live evaluate the quality of the work done. 3.Multiculturalism Your neighbors are couples and families with children from all over the world. In this environment a child from childhood will speak two languages. 4. Nature to the maximum Rark Family is located in the most picturesque area of Ubuda - a complex of three sides is surrounded by rivers, rice plantations and jungle. On the territory we leave all the big trees and harmoniously fit them into the design of the complex. Why do investors choose Rark Family ? 1. Passive income on a full autopilot! The management company takes yourself solving all the issues of renting a villa. 2. Convenient and fast settlement system! The investor makes net profit in any account and in any convenient currency for yourself. We transfer money once every 3 months. 3. No need to deal with taxes! The management company is engaged in accounting, optimization and tax payment. We will take care of everything, you just get ‚ money on the account. 4. High liquidity We choose the best locations in Bali and not just build villas, and create attraction points - conceptual complexes with infrastructure for life, recreation and development. Based on our experience, we can predict growth the value of real estate here after completion of construction by 30%. 5. Fast payback Villas in Bali are in demand for daily rent. In a month, your earnings will be around 2500 $. There are various options ! Write and we will help to invest profitably! Write to us and our campaign will help you choose real estate that suits you. We really appreciate our customers!