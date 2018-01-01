Taunhaus s basseynom

Townhouse
Area:
Buildings- 76 m²
Land - 50 m²
Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year- 130 $ ( 40,332 $)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 35,895 $ (11 %)
Payback - 6.2 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
225 000 $
Sale price:
292 500 $
Profit :
67 500 $ (+30%)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction - June 2025
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 25 years