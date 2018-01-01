  1. Realting.com
Taunhaus s basseynom

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€206,289
;
8
About the complex

Townhouse 

  • Pool
  • 2 bedrooms
  • Developed infrastructure of the complex 
  • Smart home system


Area:
Buildings- 76 m²
Land - 50 m²

Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² )

Income from renting:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year- 130 $ ( 40,332 $)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 35,895 $ (11 %)
Payback - 6.2 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
225 000 $
Sale price:
292 500 $ 
Profit :
67 500 $ (+30%)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction - June 2025
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 25 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Business class
Monolithic
2025
Finished
2
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€229,210
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA is 7 minutes from the popular Berava Beach in the modern Changu area. The villas are presented in two layout options: 70 and 110 sq.m. Studio with one and two bedrooms. The interior of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail. The ability to choose a design is light and dark. Panoramic view from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. Changu is the most popular area in Bali, famous among tourists. Stable annual income - 13-20%, payback - 4-6 years. Complex infrastructure: pool, cinema, bar / hookah. Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Bali. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€274,135
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Donum
Villa 2 bedrooms Pool 60 m² Terrace 84 m² Garden Parking Area: Building - 150 m² Land - 530 m² Price: 320,000 $ (2,133 $ per m²) Income from renting a villa: Revenue per day: 285 $ Loading - 85 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 242 $ Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 88,421 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 58,118 $ (18.2 %) Payback - 5.5 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 320 000 $ Sale price: 450 000 $ Profit: 130 000 $ (40 %) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction: december 2024 Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + 25 years
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€692,213
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Multifunctional villas ASAI VILLAGE with its own infrastructure, two minutes from Jimbaran Beach. Jimbaran Hill — is one of Bali's most promising areas. Quiet, away from busy roads. Nearby are only expensive world-class hotels and luxury villas. The villas are presented with modern layouts with a complete finish « turnkey » with a private pool and relaxation area. Also villas equipped with a zone for comfortable remote work. The right to lease for 25 years with the possibility of extension to 97 years. Infrastructure: - SPA; - Pool; - Bar; - A restaurant; - Massage room; - Fitness room; - Temple. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Bali! Consultation is FREE! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
