Apartamenty u okeana

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€229,210
15
About the complex

Apartments

  • View apartment
  • Developed infrastructure of the complex
  • Pool on the roof
  • Fitness center


Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2)

Area:
Object area - 40, 1 m²

Income from renting: 
Loading - 60%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 $ (52,563 $ per year )
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,309 $ (12.9 %)
Payback - 7 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
250 000 $
Sale price:
375 000 $
Profit:
125 000 $ (50%)

Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)


Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 80 years + extension
Completion date: may-june 2024

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

