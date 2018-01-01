Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Apartments
 

  • View apartment
  • Developed infrastructure of the complex
  • City or ocean view
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool
  • Fitness center


Area:
Building - 81 m²

Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² )

Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 250 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 68,500 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 47,393 $ (15.8 %)
Payback - 7-10 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
350 000 $
Sale price:
450 000 $
Profit:
100,000 $ (28 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Completion of construction: june 2025.
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + extension

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

