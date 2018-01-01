Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe

Apartments
Area:
Building - 81 m²
Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 250 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 68,500 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 47,393 $ (15.8 %)
Payback - 7-10 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
350 000 $
Sale price:
450 000 $
Profit:
100,000 $ (28 %)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Completion of construction: june 2025.
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + extension