Apartamenty u okeana

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €169,847

50 m² 4

Completion date: 2025

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments on the most beautiful shore of Bali. In the Uluvatu area. The complex has 600 villas. The complex will have a grand lagoon pool of 40 * 50 m in size. Apartments are created with complete comfort and minimalism. Acquisition of an apartment is possible with a minimum initial contribution of 40%. 20,000 square meters. m of infrastructure in one complex, including restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket and a gallery of branded boutiques. Also a kindergarten and a school. This project was created for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and an investment project. The investor receives net profit in any account and in any currency that is convenient for him. The developer transfers money every three months. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.