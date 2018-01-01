  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty u okeana

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€293,789
;
18
About the complex

Apartments
 

  • 1 bedroom
  • First line of the ocean
  • Developed infrastructure of the complex
  • View of the ocean


Area:
Building - 101 m²

Price: 490,000 $ (4,851 $ per m² )

Income from renting: 
Loading - 70%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 280$ ( 102,200 $ per year )
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 71,397 $ (15, 87 %)
Payback - 7 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
490 000 $
Sale price:
735 000 $
Profit:
245 000 $ (50%)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Terms of payment and ownership of real estate :
The end of construction - January 2025
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
4
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia






