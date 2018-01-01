Apartamenty u okeana

Apartments
Area:
Building - 101 m²
Price: 490,000 $ (4,851 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Loading - 70%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 280$ ( 102,200 $ per year )
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 71,397 $ (15, 87 %)
Payback - 7 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
490 000 $
Sale price:
735 000 $
Profit:
245 000 $ (50%)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Terms of payment and ownership of real estate :
The end of construction - January 2025
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years