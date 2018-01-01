  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana

Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€151,358
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments

  • 2 Floors
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool
  • Wardrobe room


Area:
Apartment - 60 m²

Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 130 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %)
Payback - 6 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€293,117
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€81,225
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Bali, Indonesia
from
€320,596
Residential complex LYVIN MELASTI APARTAMENTS
Legian, Indonesia
from
€267,858
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€242,737
You are viewing
Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€151,358
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€293,117
Agency: TRANIO
The new complex of modern townhouses offers homes with private pools and parking lots. There are 3 interior options to choose from. The management company will be responsible for the following: house and territory care paying taxes profitability reports guest service, concierge service 24/7 security 80-90% occupancy Features of the flats 1st floor - a corridor, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, a terrace. 2nd floor - a corridor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe plumbing Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems mattresses (USA) King Koil teak wood furniture Austrian fittings Blum Advantages In case of violation of the construction deadlines, compensation is provided in the amount of 1% per month of the amount of funds contributed by the investor High rental income 12% profit guaranteed by contract payback 5-6 years profit from 13 to 20% (10% is deducted to the management company) Swiss insurance - 1 year (renewable) construction guarantee - 5 years Location and nearby infrastructure The local beach is only 1 minute away. The airport can be reached in 35 minutes. In the area are located Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Body Factory Bali gym, Montessori School Bali.
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€128,425
Area 58–108 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! BUWIT LOFT villas surrounded by rice fields in the popular and developed area of Changu. A short drive from Pererenan Beach, Nyani. Villas - 1/2-bedroom mini-lofts, as well as 1/2 sleeping lofts, which differ in area, are fully furnished on a turnkey basis. The villas are created in a minimalist style, in a modern design, where the space is optimized for better comfort. The minimum down payment is 10%. The payback period of villas for 5-6 years. Thanks to its location and modernity. The Changu district is very popular among tourists, but also very comfortable for permanent residence. The predicted ROI is about 15-17%. The complex is close to developed and social infrastructure: medical facilities, bars, clubs, cafes, schools, restaurants. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Bali facilities for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,118
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Elite residential complex SUNNY APART II with premium apartments in the developed Changu area, 300 meters from Berawa Beach. Design apartments to choose from light and dark colors are fully furnished. Each apartment offers stunning views of the sunset and the ocean. Payback of apartments for 4-6 years. A complex of 4 floors. Built near social and entertainment infrastructure. In the territory you can retire with nature, there is a lot of greenery in the territory. Complex infrastructure: - Kovorking; - Sports fields; - 4 pools; - 8 bars; - 5 restaurants. Annual rental growth in Bali is 20%, which guarantees a reliable investment. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go