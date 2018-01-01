Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana

Canggu, Indonesia

from €128,425

58–108 m² 4

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! BUWIT LOFT villas surrounded by rice fields in the popular and developed area of Changu. A short drive from Pererenan Beach, Nyani. Villas - 1/2-bedroom mini-lofts, as well as 1/2 sleeping lofts, which differ in area, are fully furnished on a turnkey basis. The villas are created in a minimalist style, in a modern design, where the space is optimized for better comfort. The minimum down payment is 10%. The payback period of villas for 5-6 years. Thanks to its location and modernity. The Changu district is very popular among tourists, but also very comfortable for permanent residence. The predicted ROI is about 15-17%. The complex is close to developed and social infrastructure: medical facilities, bars, clubs, cafes, schools, restaurants. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Bali facilities for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.