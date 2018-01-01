  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy

Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€274,280
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Villa

  • 2 bedrooms
  • Pool 60 m²
  • Terrace 84 m²
  • Garden
  • Parking


Area:
Building - 150 m²
Land - 530 m²

Price: 320,000 $ (2,133 $ per m²)

Income from renting a villa:
Revenue per day: 285 $
Loading - 85 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 242 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 88,421 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 58,118 $ (18.2 %)
Payback - 5.5 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
320 000 $
Sale price:
450 000 $
Profit:
130 000 $ (40 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: december 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + 25 years

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€82,559
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Villa PARQ BLUE FRENCH QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€268,317
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€90,815
Villa UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€238,504
You are viewing
Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€274,280
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Tanah Barak
Villa Tanah Barak
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€330,236
Completion date: 2024
Tanah Barak - an investment-attractive project! Chic location! Tanah Wagak is located in an area with a high increase in real estate prices! Day rate: + 10% per year occupancy: + 16% per year Revenue: + 25% per year The villa complex is located in Changu, 5 minutes drive from the beach, 1 a minute walk from Fitness Plus and Enso Sushi, 2 minutes walk from the spa Amo Salon, a 10-minute walk from Revolver Cafe, Doppio and many restaurants, supermarkets, organic food stores. Our villas are designed to fit the highest safety and construction standards. We provide: structure guarantee, waterproofing, anti-thermal processing and general defects. 24-hour security and concierge service will provide safe and comfortable stay. Beautiful rufftop with fully functioning kitchen and spacious living room. Design furniture was custom-made specifically for villas. Ideal for business and for life! We are waiting for your applications! We will help you invest profitably!
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€229,331
Completion date: 2024
First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking views of the ocean. Located in Uluwatu, which owns the most beautiful beaches in Bali. TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a modern project that creates unique values for the client, which combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technology and high quality standards. Each townhouse has been designed with the highest quality standards in mind. We offer a turnkey solution to ensure the most comfortable living in every home. The high quality of materials and appliances guarantees the durability and reliability of the house for many years. The management company will provide profit and management of the facility for ROI and your comfort ULUWATU is an exclusive place that combines natural beauty and the most attractive beaches on the island of Bali. The TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU complex is located near the Bulgari Resort, in one of the most picturesque places in the world, which has long been synonymous with paradise in a quiet tropical corner. ULUWATU also offers world-class surfing and golf spots, many beaches with azure blue waters and white sand, panoramas from the peaks of one of the most beautiful islands in the world. On the ground floor of the villa there is a living room, a kitchen, a toilet room, as well as a swimming pool for relaxation. The first floor is designed with a height of 3.6 meters, which provides a unique feeling of spaciousness. The high quality of the materials and techniques used in the construction of this villa guarantees its durability and stability On the second floor there are two comfortable bedrooms and a bathroom. Each bedroom is provided with a mattress of the highest quality standards KING KOIL - for recovery in the process of sleep, and premium appliances. Each bedroom is decorated in a special style, which is complemented by wooden elements, and mirrors to the full height of the room. Large sliding windows, provide plenty of light A unique view and a large terrace with access to the rooftop, which will amaze you with its expanses and views, which offers an unforgettable view of the sunsets BUILT-IN WAREHOUSE, BACKYARD, PRIVATE POOL, EQUIPPED KITCHEN, PRIVACY, FURNISHED, BUILT-IN STORAGE, ADJACENT TERRITORY Location https://goo.gl/maps/EJ9c4K8tdb6FUdBU8?coh=178573&entry=tt Townhouses 140 sq.m - 250,000 thousand $ Townhouses 165 sq.m - 300,000 thousand $ It is possible to issue in Freehold
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€220,158
Completion date: 2024
Developer: TheFutureEstate
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud № 501 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 52,560 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 36,223 $ (15.9 %) Payback - 6.6 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 240 000 $ Sale price: 305 210 $ Profit: 65 210 $ (27 %) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction: 2 quarter 2024 Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years
Realting.com
Go