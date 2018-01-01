  1. Realting.com
Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€90,683
;
4
About the complex

Villa

  • Spacious swimming pool
  • 2 bedrooms


Area:
Building - 75 m²

Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 125 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %)
Payback - 3 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years
Completion of construction: november 2023
 

District: Denpasar

Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

Unique location: City

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€90,683
