Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450

Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia

from €228,998

60–121 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments in the prestigious residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE with an ideal location in the popular district of Umalas, with a developed social infrastructure within walking distance. All apartments are equipped with modern intelligent systems, high-quality finishing materials and modern quality furniture. From each apartment you can enjoy the amazing beauty of Bali. With a minimum initial contribution of 30%. The complex has a lot of entertainment for a comfortable stay: pool, yoga studio, gym, restaurant, cinema, spa, playground, parking, outdoor terrace on the crash. Ideal for permanent residence and investment, an increase in the value of real estate by 80% in 1.5 years. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.