  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501

Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€219,838
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Townhouse in Bali in Ubud № 501

  • 2 bedrooms
  • Pool
  • Spacious terrace

Area:

Building - 132.7 m²
Land - 120 m²

Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² )

Income from renting a townhouse:
Revenue per day: 180 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 52,560 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 36,223 $ (15.9 %)
Payback - 6.6 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
240 000 $
Sale price:
305 210 $
Profit:
65 210 $ (27 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€691,572
Villa PARQ blue
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€178,618
Villa ZEN ESTATE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€400,746
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€228,998
Villa LA ROCA
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€2,61M
You are viewing
Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€219,838
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa DESA HUTS
Villa DESA HUTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€160,298
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa DESA HUTS is located in Umalas, 7 minutes from the beach! Umalas has a strong expat community with many excellent restaurants and cafes. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. Chic villa with turnkey decoration". With an interest-free initial contribution of 30%. The view opens onto the Balinese rice fields. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. The profitability of investments in the villa is from 19 to 33% per year ( payback for only 3-5 years ). -On the territory of the complex there is parking, as well as managers and security personnel. -Villas include a land plot of ( rent for 30 years + extension of the contract for 30 years ). -The developer offers villa management - 20%. Possible purchase by installments! Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 200 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and managing it.
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€228,998
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA is 7 minutes from the popular Berava Beach in the modern Changu area. The villas are presented in two layout options: 70 and 110 sq.m. Studio with one and two bedrooms. The interior of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail. The ability to choose a design is light and dark. Panoramic view from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. Changu is the most popular area in Bali, famous among tourists. Stable annual income - 13-20%, payback - 4-6 years. Complex infrastructure: pool, cinema, bar / hookah. Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Bali. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go