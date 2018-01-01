ZEN ESTATE

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .
The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.
20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.
The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.
You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.
Your neighbors will be Ksenia Sobchak and other interesting personalities
The management company will provide a completely passive income:
The increase in value to delivery - from 40%
Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum
Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum
Complex - ZEN
⚙ Readiness - 2025.
⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension
⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )
⁇ ӈFirst installment 30%
⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period
Payment plan:
Armor 3.000 $ (non-return)
1st installment 30% further interest-free installments for 12 months.
2nd installment 30%
3rd contribution 30%
4th installment 10%