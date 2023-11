Canggu, Indonesia

from €187,778

60–130 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

Villa for sale in ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6. Located in the top location itself - Changu, 900 m to the ocean. The villa is sold with full decoration, a smart home system is provided". The villa is located on a new but already equipped street with interesting restaurants, clubs and other establishments. Plus complex: - A rich and diverse infrastructure: a pool with a bar, a coworking area, a gym, parking, a restaurant, a helipad. - All objects of the complex will be leased at a higher cost due to a successful location and proximity to the ocean. - A unique art object from a famous artist will be created on the territory of the complex. - The internal infrastructure of the complex and the external infrastructure of the location maximizes all the needs of AV Complex 6 residents in comfort. - The complex stands on the holy land, the owner of which — is a local temple that rents it out. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. It is here to love living a young audience and is ready to pay for quick access to the best party places. Investment profitability reaches an average of 15%. All villas of the complex will be rented at a higher cost due to a successful location and proximity to the ocean. Call or write, select an object for you in Bali! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.