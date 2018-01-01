  1. Realting.com
SOHO BY PARQ

Wana Giri, Indonesia
Price on request
4
About the complex

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .

The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m. 

20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.

The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.

You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.

 

Profitability:

The increase in value to delivery - from 40% 

Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum

Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum

Complex - SOHO 

⚙ Readiness - 2025.

⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension

⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable ) 

⁇ ӈFirst installment 

  • for apartments 45m2 - 50% 
  • for apartments 26m2 - 90%

⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period

also in the complex there are two types of apartments in the SOHO quarter:

⁇ ゆApartments 2nd floor 35 sq.m. - 129.500 $ 
⁇ ゆApartments 1st floor 45 sq.m. - 162.000 $ (with terrace and private pool)

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Online tour
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 125.0
Price per m², EUR 3,468
Apartment price, EUR 433,520
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 35.0 – 45.0
Price per m², EUR 3,374 – 3,468
Apartment price, EUR 121,386 – 151,849
New building location
Wana Giri, Indonesia

